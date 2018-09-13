Log in
Hydro on top: Selected industry leader on Dow Jones Sustainability list (Sep 13, 2018)

09/13/2018

For the second consecutive time, Hydro is selected industry leader in the aluminium sector and listed on top of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World).

September 13, 2018

'I am very pleased to see that our good work is valued by DJSI. It is particularly important related to the challenges we are still facing at Alunorte', says Kirsten Margrethe Hovi, Head of Extra-Financial Reporting in Hydro.

DJSI World is regarded as the world's most prestigious sustainability index. Hydro has been included in the DJSI index series every year since its start in 1999.

Hydro is the only Norwegian company included in the World Index. Several of Hydro's fellow members in International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) are also included in the DJSI World, including Barrick Gold, Gold Fields, Newmont and Teck.

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 13:57:04 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 162 B
EBIT 2018 10 770 M
Net income 2018 7 173 M
Debt 2018 6 214 M
Yield 2018 3,76%
P/E ratio 2018 13,10
P/E ratio 2019 10,10
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 94 305 M
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 60,4  NOK
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Richard Brandtzæg President & Chief Executive Officer
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Eivind Kallevik Chief Financial Officer
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Sten Roar Martinsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORSK HYDRO-26.90%11 426
ALCOA CORPORATION-24.13%7 836
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-52.53%7 716
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-13.04%7 430
ALUMINA LIMITED11.93%5 579
EN+ GROUP PLC-64.77%3 088
