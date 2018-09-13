Hydro on top: Selected industry leader on Dow Jones Sustainability list (Sep 13, 2018)

For the second consecutive time, Hydro is selected industry leader in the aluminium sector and listed on top of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World).

'I am very pleased to see that our good work is valued by DJSI. It is particularly important related to the challenges we are still facing at Alunorte', says Kirsten Margrethe Hovi, Head of Extra-Financial Reporting in Hydro.

DJSI World is regarded as the world's most prestigious sustainability index. Hydro has been included in the DJSI index series every year since its start in 1999.

Hydro is the only Norwegian company included in the World Index. Several of Hydro's fellow members in International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) are also included in the DJSI World, including Barrick Gold, Gold Fields, Newmont and Teck.