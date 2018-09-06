Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norsk Hydro    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO (NHY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Norsk Hydro: Alunorte signs agreements with Government of Pará and Ministério Público

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 12:57am CEST


On September 5, Alunorte signed two agreements representing a milestone to resume normal operations at the alumina refinery in Pará, Brazil. Alunorte has operated at 50% capacity since March.

The agreements include a technical Term of Adjusted Conduct (TAC) signed between Alunorte - Alumina do Norte do Brasil S.A, Norsk Hydro do Brasil Ltda, the Ministério Público Federal (MPF), the Pará State Ministério Público (MPPA), the State Government of Pará, represented by the Secretariat of State of Environment and Sustainability (SEMAS). In addition, a social Term of Commitment (TC) has been signed between Alunorte - Alumina do Norte do Brasil S.A and the State Government of Pará.

"This is a milestone towards resuming normal operation at Alunorte. We are fully committed to the initiatives defined in the agreements with the Government of Pará and Ministério Público, which are complementing the measures under implementation at Alunorte. This will support continued safe operations at the plant," says John Thuestad, Executive Vice President and head of Hydro's business area Bauxite & Alumina.

The TAC regulates certain technical improvements, audits, studies and payments for food cards to families living in the hydrographic area of the Murucupi River. The TC addresses additional efforts and investments related to the social development of communities in Barcarena.

Alunorte is currently subject to embargos imposed by the authorities and has been operating at 50% capacity since March. Neither of the agreements signed include provisions or establishes a timeline to resume normal operations at the refinery. However, Hydro consider the agreements as an important step towards resuming operations and preserving jobs for Alunorte, as well as Paragominas and Albras.

Internal and external reviews confirm that there was no overflow from the bauxite residue deposits or harmful spills from the February rain event.

By signing the agreements, Alunorte reaffirms its commitment to the sustainable development of Barcarena, seeking engagement and partnerships with communities, authorities, academia and civil society.

"Our commitment to local communities have been strengthened through dialogue and an open-door policy. We are committed to contributing and making a positive difference in the society we are part of and being a partner for local development," says Thuestad.

Main points of the agreements:

Term of Adjusted Conduct

The TAC includes audits and studies, improvements of the water treatment system and increase of its capacity, a study of the drainage system, among others. The implementation of the initiatives will be monitored through a committee, with participation from civil society.

Alunorte estimates that investments and costs related to the improvements and audits defined in the TAC are BRL 60 million.

In addition comes payment of BRL 65 million for food cards for families living in the hydrographic area of the Murucupi River. 

According to the agreement Alunorte will also pay fines related to the event of February 2018 and the 2009 event, totaling about BRL 33 million.

The combined investments, costs and fines are estimated at BRL 160 million. Alunorte will also present a financial guarantee of BRL 250 million to ensure fulfillment of the terms of the TAC.

This comes in addition to the already announced and ongoing investment in Alunorte's water treatment system, improving the robustness of the plant to withstand future change in weather conditions.

Term of Commitment

Alunorte commits to invest up to BRL 150 million in projects supporting sustainable urban development in defined communities nearby Alunorte. The Government of Pará and Alunorte will develop project plans for housing and urban infrastructure. Alunorte will construct and donate housing and related infrastructure to the State of Para, which will be responsible for further allocation and handling.

This comes in addition to the already announced BRL 100 million commitment in local community investments through the Sustainable Barcarena Initiative.

Link to TAC and TC in Portuguese and English will be published on hydro.com when available

Background

On February 16-17, the city of Barcarena, including Alunorte alumina refinery, was hit by an extreme rainfall, which continued in the following days. The rainfall caused flooding in the region.

Internal and external reviews confirm that there was no overflow from the bauxite residue deposits or harmful spills from the February rain event.

Since March 1, Alunorte has been operating at 50% of its capacity, following orders from SEMAS and the court system. Consequently, Paragominas bauxite mine and Albras aluminium plant have also reduced production by 50%.

Both Alunorte and Paragominas have granted collective vacations to around 1,000 employees to preserve jobs and mitigate the impacts of the reduced activity. In July, Paragominas temporarily suspended work contracts for 80 employees and terminated 175 contractors.

Alunorte is the world's largest alumina refinery, with around 2,000 direct employees and an annual nameplate capacity of 6.3 million tonnes. Hydro owns 92.1 percent of Alunorte.

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Contact Halvor Molland
Cellular +47 92979797
E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

Cautionary note
Certain statements included in this announcement contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, information relating to (a) forecasts, projections and estimates, (b) statements of Hydro management concerning plans, objectives and strategies, such as planned expansions, investments, divestments, curtailments or other projects, (c) targeted production volumes and costs, capacities or rates, start-up costs, cost reductions and profit objectives, (d) various expectations about future developments in Hydro's markets, particularly prices, supply and demand and competition, (e) results of operations, (f) margins, (g) growth rates, (h) risk management, and (i) qualified statements such as "expected", "scheduled", "targeted", "planned", "proposed", "intended" or similar.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and forecasts that, by their nature, involve risk and uncertainty. Various factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in a forward-looking statement or affect the extent to which a particular projection is realized. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: our continued ability to reposition and restructure our upstream and downstream businesses; changes in availability and cost of energy and raw materials; global supply and demand for aluminium and aluminium products; world economic growth, including rates of inflation and industrial production; changes in the relative value of currencies and the value of commodity contracts; trends in Hydro's key markets and competition; and legislative, regulatory and political factors.

No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct.  Hydro disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORSK HYDRO
01:12aNORSK HYDRO : Alunorte signs agreements with Government of Pará and Ministério P..
PU
12:57aNORSK HYDRO : Alunorte signs agreements with Government of Pará and Ministério P..
GL
12:57aNORSK HYDRO : Alunorte signs agreements with Government of Pará and Ministério P..
GL
09/04Alcoa braces for alumina strike vote in Western Australia
RE
08/30NORSK HYDRO : Local industry may back up fragile power supply to Norway's Nyhamn..
RE
08/30ONS 2018 : Hydro dives into the fish-farming industry (Aug 30, 2018)
PU
08/17NORSK HYDRO : Hydro’s Kurri Kurri smelter site acquired by Flow Systems (A..
PU
07/26NORSK HYDRO : Alunorte Rain Forest teams ready for kick-off at Norway Cup in Osl..
PU
07/24SECOND QUARTER 2018 : Results down on volumes and costs, higher realized prices ..
PU
07/24NORSK HYDRO : Second quarter 2018: Results down on volumes and costs, higher rea..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Norsk Hydro ASA ADR (NHYDY) CEO Svein Richard Brandtzaeg on Q2 2018 Results -.. 
07/24Norsk Hydro ASA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/24Norsk Hydro reports Q2 results 
05/07Norsk Hydro declares NOK 1.75 dividend 
05/01Steel equities stumble after Trump delays tariffs 
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 161 B
EBIT 2018 10 837 M
Net income 2018 7 150 M
Debt 2018 6 046 M
Yield 2018 3,83%
P/E ratio 2018 13,18
P/E ratio 2019 9,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 94 636 M
Chart NORSK HYDRO
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 60,7  NOK
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Richard Brandtzæg President & Chief Executive Officer
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Eivind Kallevik Chief Financial Officer
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Sten Roar Martinsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORSK HYDRO-26.64%11 284
ALCOA CORPORATION-17.08%8 330
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-49.94%8 145
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-14.24%7 361
ALUMINA LIMITED16.87%5 898
EN+ GROUP PLC-64.77%3 083
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.