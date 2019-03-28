Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norsk Hydro    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO

(NHY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Norsk Hydro: Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated bond issuance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 05:04am EDT

Norsk Hydro ASA, rated Baa2/BBB by Moody’s and S&P, has mandated BNP Paribas, Citi, ING and Nordea as Joint Lead Managers to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings across Europe commencing on Friday 29th March 2019 with a global investor call.

An inaugural EUR denominated dual-tranche, Reg S, senior unsecured bond issue with benchmark 6yr and expected EUR 300 million 10yr maturities may follow, subject to market conditions. The bonds are expected to be rated Baa2 by Moody’s.

Use of proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will be general corporate purposes including refinancing of indebtedness.

Roadshow schedule:
Friday 29th March – global investor call
Monday 1st April – Helsinki, Copenhagen and Germany   
Tuesday 2nd April – Amsterdam and Paris
Wednesday 3rd April – London

For further information, please contact:

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Corporate Finance
Contact Peik Norenberg
Cellular +47 91761556
E-mail Peik.Norenberg@hydro.com

Disclaimer

Relevant stabilisation regulations including FCA/ICMA will apply.

Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.

This announcement is directed only at persons (i) outside the United Kingdom; (ii) that have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); (iii) falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (“high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.”) of the Order or (iv) to whom this announcement may otherwise be directed without contravention of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). This announcement must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so. The securities to which this announcement relates have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction and may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws.

Hydro_Logo_Vertical_Blue_CMYK.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORSK HYDRO
05:04aNORSK HYDRO : Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated bond issuance
GL
03/27NORSK HYDRO : Update on cyber attack March 27
GL
03/26Norsk Hydro Signs Amendments to Conduct Agreement for Alunorte Refinery
DJ
03/26NORSK HYDRO : Update on Alunorte situation
GL
03/26NORSK HYDRO : Update on cyber attack March 26
GL
03/22Norsk Hydro Still Recovering From Cyberattack, Can't Estimate Financial Hit
DJ
03/22NORSK HYDRO : Update on cyber attack March 22
AQ
03/21NORSK HYDRO : Update on cyber attack March 21
GL
03/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Nissan, Moncler, Boeing
03/20NORSK HYDRO : has paid no ransom to cyber hackers - CFO
RE
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 158 B
EBIT 2019 7 643 M
Net income 2019 4 544 M
Debt 2019 8 815 M
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 15,03
P/E ratio 2020 9,77
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Capitalization 72 394 M
Chart NORSK HYDRO
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 44,7  NOK
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Richard Brandtzæg President & Chief Executive Officer
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Eivind Kallevik Chief Financial Officer
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Sten Roar Martinsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORSK HYDRO-10.76%8 394
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED14.93%9 433
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-7.82%6 780
ALUMINA LIMITED11.30%5 243
ALCOA CORPORATION5.00%5 109
EN+ GROUP PLC0.00%4 971
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.