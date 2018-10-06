Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norsk Hydro    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO (NHY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Norsk Hydro : Hydro gets key tech permit for Brazil plant, plans to restart operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 02:07pm CEST

OSLO (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro has been granted a permit in Brazil to use new technology to extend the life of a disposal area for its troubled Alunorte alumina refinery, the world's largest, which should lead to the restart of operations at 50 percent, the firm said on Saturday.

The decision came on Friday, two days after Hydro said it would halt production and layoff 4,700 people at Brazil's Alunorte, which has been operating at half capacity since March due to an environmental dispute.

"Hydro's alumina refinery Alunorte was granted an exceptional authorization... which will extend the life of its DRS1 bauxite residue disposal area and allow Alunorte to continue operations on safe conditions," it said in a statement.

The authorisation was granted by Brazil's federal environmental agency IBAMA and it allows the utilisation of a press filter technology that provides stackable residues with considerably less water content than the drum filter.

Hydro will now work with Brazil's Secretary of State for Environment and Sustainability (SEMAS) to get a second authorisation that will permit the use of the technology in Alunorte's DRS1 bauxite residue disposal area.

"After receiving this (second) authorization, Alunorte will be able to re-start the operation at 50 percent of capacity," said the firm.

Resuming 50 percent production at Alunorte would also allow Hydro's bauxite mine Paragominas and its joint-venture primary aluminium smelter Albras to continue operating at half capacity, rather than being shut down, its Bauxite and Alumina head, John Thuestad, said.

Three days ago, when Hydro said it would halt production at Alunorte, shares fell 12 percent to a 21-month low, making it the worst performer in the European STOXX 600 Index. The price of aluminium, the product made from alumina, climbed 5.5 percent to its highest since June.

Closures of Alunorte, Paragominas and Albras would have "significant operational and financial consequences" Hydro said at the time.

The decision to halt all production had been taken as the refinery's waste deposit area is close to full capacity due to an embargo on the new press filter and as an ongoing dispute with Brazil's authorities had been preventing Hydro from using a newly created residue facility, the firm said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a day after Hydro's decision to halt operations at Alunorte, the Brazilian state of Para said it was surprised with the move and asked for a report explaining the decision.

Alunorte made 6.4 million tonnes of alumina in 2017, about 10 percent of global production outside China and enough to make some 3 million tonnes of aluminium. Its partial shutdown earlier this year drove up market prices for alumina and aluminium.

(The story adds dropped word 'of' in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Ros Russell)

By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORSK HYDRO 4.13% 43.83 Delayed Quote.-29.70%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.86% 376.41 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORSK HYDRO
02:07pNORSK HYDRO : Hydro gets key tech permit for Brazil plant, plans to restart oper..
RE
04:43aNORSK HYDRO : Alunorte receives authorization to utilize press filter as first s..
PU
04:04aNORSK HYDRO : Alunorte receives authorization to utilize press filter as first s..
GL
10/05NORSK HYDRO : Hydro updates force majeure notice following full curtailment at A..
PU
10/05NORSK HYDRO : Brazil says Norsk Hydro lacked waste license for stalled plant
AQ
10/04Aluminum Extends Climb on Refinery Closure
DJ
10/04NORSK HYDRO : Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations
AQ
10/04Aluminum Extends Climb on Refinery Closure
DJ
10/03NORSK HYDRO : Invitation to conference call – update on Alunorte situation..
GL
10/03NORSK HYDRO : Invitation to conference call – update on Alunorte situation..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04Aluminum extends gains after closure of world's largest alumina refinery 
10/03Alcoa, aluminum surges as world's largest alumina factory stops production 
09/20Norsk Hydro Backs Out Of Deal To Buy Rio's Icelandic Smelter 
09/14Norsk Hydro backs out of $345M acquisition of Rio Tinto assets 
09/06Century Aluminum +6% as world's largest alumina refinery boosts output 
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 161 B
EBIT 2018 10 260 M
Net income 2018 6 947 M
Debt 2018 6 512 M
Yield 2018 3,85%
P/E ratio 2018 13,02
P/E ratio 2019 10,77
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 90 684 M
Chart NORSK HYDRO
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 57,4  NOK
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Richard Brandtzæg President & Chief Executive Officer
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Eivind Kallevik Chief Financial Officer
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Sten Roar Martinsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORSK HYDRO-29.70%10 980
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-50.19%8 359
ALCOA CORPORATION-19.97%8 039
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-12.66%7 303
ALUMINA LIMITED25.51%6 212
EN+ GROUP PLC-64.77%3 109
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.