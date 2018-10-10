Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norsk Hydro    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO (NHY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Norsk Hydro : Hydro launches high strength alloy that will help carmakers improve safety and sustainability (Oct 10, 2018)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 10:58am CEST

Material research from Hydro has led to the development of a new high-performing aluminium alloy for applications that require high-strength aluminium solutions. The alloy will be particularly useful for next-generation cars, where weight and cost reductions are the key drivers.

October 10, 2018

Developed at Hydro's innovation and technology center in Finspång, Sweden, the Hydro High Strength 400 aluminium alloy (HHS 400) is unique to the automotive industry and now available for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) qualifications.

'In addition to cost and weight reductions, this alloy can help carmakers improve passenger safety in the vehicle,' says Nunzio Cuppoletta, automotive market director for Hydro's business area Extruded Solutions.

High-strength aluminium solutions are important as the automotive industry uses light metals in greater quantities to build safer and more durable vehicles, specifically to meet stricter fuel efficiency regulations. Aluminium also provides considerable weight savings compared to steel components, and aluminium extrusions can absorb twice the amount of crash-induced energy as the heavier metal.

'Sustainability is a key benefit. OEMs are evaluating uni-alloy concepts - and combining 6xxx with 7xxx-series aluminium alloys lowers the scrap value of the car. This is a good alternative to 7xxx-series alloys,' says Cuppoletta.

Tensile strengths unique in the market
Industrial verifications have confirmed the results of lab trials that the new alloy achieves yield strengths above 370 megapascals (MPa), ultimate tensile strengths greater than 400 MPa, and elongation at A5 of 8 percent on sections ranging from mean thickness substantially lower than 3 mm.Standard 6xxx alloys on the market today typically do not exceed tensile yield strengths above 320-330 MPa.

Last year, legacy Sapa - now part of Hydro - launched a high-strength 6xxx-series aluminium alloy (HHS 360) that provides yield strength above 340 MPa and 10 percent elongation. But according to Susanne Koch, metallurgical engineer at Hydro's innovation and technology center in Finspång, Sweden, the step up from this alloy to the new HHS 400 alloy is a much bigger step.

'This is part of a bigger initiative in high-performing high-strength alloys based on the 6082. We can take the standard 6082 to MPa of 320-340. As a premium product with very high mechanical properties, it finds the right balance between advancements in technology with improved cost performance,' says Koch.

Targeting the vehicle chassis segment
The vehicle chassis, the frame of the car, is a main segment for HHS 400. Applications would include anti-vibration components such as engine mounts, side members for doors and crash management systems, such as front bumpers. According to Cuppoletta, the new alloy can also be used in non-automotive applications.

'These would mainly be applications where we are competing with steel, because you lose ductility and formability (elongation) with the new alloy, compared with other aluminium alloys,' he says.

According to Cuppoletta, HHS400 is most suitable for non-formed applications. It can also be used in chassis or structural components for trucks or buses, and in electric cars, for instance with side members to protect the battery.

Developing alloys for all industries

Hydro is consistently working to develop new alloys to meet the needs of customers in all industries. This includes the 5083 aluminium alloy for marine and offshore applications.

The new HHS 400 aluminium alloy compares well against 7xxx-series alloys in terms of:

  • Price
  • Handling
  • Welding
  • Productivity
  • Availability

HHS 400 is also a possible substitute for steel and for other existing 6xxx-series aluminium alloys, with its strength enabling thinner-walled solutions.

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 08:57:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORSK HYDRO
10:58aNORSK HYDRO : Hydro launches high strength alloy that will help carmakers improv..
PU
10:43aNORSK HYDRO : New micro-car concept puts aluminium in the middle of mobility for..
PU
10:38aNORSK HYDRO : Hydro develops new aluminium alloys for advanced sheet components ..
PU
10/09Norsk Hydro Gets OK to Run Alunorte Refinery at Half Capacity
DJ
10/09NORSK HYDRO : Hydro to increase production of post-consumer recycled aluminium (..
PU
10/09NORSK HYDRO : Hydro expands remelt operations at its Slovalco aluminium plant in..
PU
10/09NORSK HYDRO : Alunorte to resume production at half capacity (Oct 9, 2018)
PU
10/08NORSK HYDRO : Alunorte to resume production at half capacity
GL
10/08Norsk Hydro Rises on Step Toward Refinery Resumption, Alcoa Falls -- Market M..
DJ
10/08NORSK HYDRO : Financial calendar
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/08Aluminum sinks as Norsk Hydro eyes Brazil refinery reopen at half capacity 
10/04Aluminum extends gains after closure of world's largest alumina refinery 
10/03Alcoa, aluminum surges as world's largest alumina factory stops production 
09/20Norsk Hydro Backs Out Of Deal To Buy Rio's Icelandic Smelter 
09/14Norsk Hydro backs out of $345M acquisition of Rio Tinto assets 
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 161 B
EBIT 2018 10 203 M
Net income 2018 6 947 M
Debt 2018 6 661 M
Yield 2018 3,72%
P/E ratio 2018 13,43
P/E ratio 2019 11,13
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 92 484 M
Chart NORSK HYDRO
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 57,2  NOK
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Richard Brandtzæg President & Chief Executive Officer
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Eivind Kallevik Chief Financial Officer
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Sten Roar Martinsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORSK HYDRO-28.31%11 199
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-50.93%7 960
ALCOA CORPORATION-28.09%7 019
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-18.66%6 788
ALUMINA LIMITED14.40%5 665
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG-9.62%1 908
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.