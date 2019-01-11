Norsk Hydro : Hydro shows top building solutions at huge BAU fair (Jan 11, 2019)

Hydro will be at BAU 2019, the top building and construction trade fair, in Munich from January 14 to 19, highlighting discuss advanced building solutions.

January 11, 2019

In the largest area in the 'aluminium' Hall C1, WICONA, our top brand with innovative aluminium façade systems, will feature novel solutions. Adjacent, Rolled Products will debut at BAU with a stand of its own to show the many opportunities with surface-treated, lacquered and anodized aluminium sheet from Hydro.

Aim is to increase awareness of Hydro and how much our aluminium can contribute to make buildings more efficient and sustainable.

Around 250,000 visitors are expected at the fully booked Munich fairground, covering more than 28 football fields with exhibitors from 45 countries.

The focus this time is on four key themes: digital processes and architecture; connected living and working; integrated systems and construction; and smart building technologies and lighting. In nearly all aspects aluminium is a key enabler.

Top examples on urban evolution by Hydro´s building systems brand WICONA:

Facade: WICTEC 50 curve - design element incorporating LED lighting outside

Windows: WICLINE 115 AFS - upgraded security with 'mushroom lock'

Door: WICSTYLE 75 HD - neutral substructure profile, clip-on threshold

Sliding elements: ARTLINE XL - thermally insulated sliding system with concealed frame

Software: User-friendly updates for WICTIP and WICTOP.

WICONA will also offer an exclusive seminar program for planners, architects, fabricators during the trade fair and live presentations at stand 338 in hall C1. Rolled Products will be inviting participants to its Stand 331.

BAU 2019 is open daily from 09:30 to 18:00 from Monday, January 14, to Saturday, January 19. Visitors flying in are invited to use a direct shuttle bus to the fairground. Hydro and WICONA are close to the North entrance.