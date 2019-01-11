Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norsk Hydro    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO (NHY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/11 07:34:17 am
40.265 NOK   -1.09%
2018Alcoa's profit beat fueled by rising alumina prices, shares rise
RE
2018Aluminum Extends Climb on Refinery Closure
DJ
2018Aluminum Extends Climb on Refinery Closure
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Norsk Hydro : Hydro shows top building solutions at huge BAU fair (Jan 11, 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 07:09am EST

Hydro will be at BAU 2019, the top building and construction trade fair, in Munich from January 14 to 19, highlighting discuss advanced building solutions.

January 11, 2019

In the largest area in the 'aluminium' Hall C1, WICONA, our top brand with innovative aluminium façade systems, will feature novel solutions. Adjacent, Rolled Products will debut at BAU with a stand of its own to show the many opportunities with surface-treated, lacquered and anodized aluminium sheet from Hydro.

Aim is to increase awareness of Hydro and how much our aluminium can contribute to make buildings more efficient and sustainable.

Around 250,000 visitors are expected at the fully booked Munich fairground, covering more than 28 football fields with exhibitors from 45 countries.

The focus this time is on four key themes: digital processes and architecture; connected living and working; integrated systems and construction; and smart building technologies and lighting. In nearly all aspects aluminium is a key enabler.

Top examples on urban evolution by Hydro´s building systems brand WICONA:

  • Facade: WICTEC 50 curve - design element incorporating LED lighting outside
  • Windows: WICLINE 115 AFS - upgraded security with 'mushroom lock'
  • Door: WICSTYLE 75 HD - neutral substructure profile, clip-on threshold
  • Sliding elements: ARTLINE XL - thermally insulated sliding system with concealed frame
  • Software: User-friendly updates for WICTIP and WICTOP.

WICONA will also offer an exclusive seminar program for planners, architects, fabricators during the trade fair and live presentations at stand 338 in hall C1. Rolled Products will be inviting participants to its Stand 331.

BAU 2019 is open daily from 09:30 to 18:00 from Monday, January 14, to Saturday, January 19. Visitors flying in are invited to use a direct shuttle bus to the fairground. Hydro and WICONA are close to the North entrance.

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 12:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORSK HYDRO
07:09aNORSK HYDRO : Hydro shows top building solutions at huge BAU fair (Jan 11, 2019)
PU
2018EUROPE : Disappointing Fed drags European shares back to 2016 levels
RE
2018NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian expert study shows no overflow from Alunorte's residue d..
PU
2018CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018 : Navigating challenging times, maintaining long-term f..
PU
2018Norsk Hydro Sees Aluminum Demand Growth in 2019, But Warns on Trade Issues
DJ
2018NORSK HYDRO : Capital Markets Day 2018 - Navigating challenging times, maintaini..
GL
2018NORSK HYDRO : REMINDER - Invitation to Hydro's Capital Markets Day November 29-3..
GL
2018NORSK HYDRO : Fatal accident in Hungary (Nov 15, 2018)
PU
2018NORSK HYDRO : REMINDER - Invitation to Hydro's Capital Markets Day November 29-3..
GL
2018NORSK HYDRO : Hydro takes first step towards certification of responsible alumin..
PU
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 160 B
EBIT 2018 10 113 M
Net income 2018 5 933 M
Debt 2018 5 095 M
Yield 2018 3,95%
P/E ratio 2018 13,46
P/E ratio 2019 11,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 84 229 M
Chart NORSK HYDRO
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 53,3  NOK
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Richard Brandtzæg President & Chief Executive Officer
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Eivind Kallevik Chief Financial Officer
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Sten Roar Martinsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORSK HYDRO3.83%9 939
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED0.28%7 093
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-9.81%6 549
ALCOA CORPORATION9.48%5 427
ALUMINA LIMITED0.87%4 770
NATIONAL ALUMINIUM COMPANY LIMITED-4.64%1 664
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.