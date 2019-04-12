Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norsk Hydro    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO

(NHY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Norsk Hydro: Ministério Público and Alunorte provide Federal Court with joint petition to lift production embargos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 06:40pm EDT

On April 12, as previously announced, the Federal Court in Belem held a conciliatory hearing between Ministério Público and Alunorte to discuss the production embargos for Hydro’s Alunorte alumina refinery. At the hearing, Ministério Público and Alunorte provided the court with a joint petition to lift the production embargos. The Government of Pará was represented by State Attorney.

During the hearing, the independent engineering consultancy Rambøll also confirmed Alunorte’s ability to resume safe operations. Rambøll was hired on behalf of Ministerio Publico to conduct a third-party assessment of two independent reports from state environmental agency SEMAS and the Federal University of Campina Grande. Both of these independent reports have concluded that Alunorte can resume safe operations.

The matter of lifting Alunorte’s production embargos is now with the Federal Court for decision. The embargos on production and the use of the newly developed bauxite solid residue deposit area (DRS2) remains in force, and the timing of resuming normal operations remains uncertain.

Alunorte is duly delivering on the commitments agreed in the technical agreement (TAC) signed with Ministério Público (state and federal) and the State Government of Pará, represented by SEMAS.

Internal and external reviews, including inspections from authorities, confirmed that there was no overflow from Alunorte’s bauxite residue deposits or harmful spills from the February 2018 rainfall.

Investor contact
Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Erik Brynhildsbakken
+47 41751271
Erik.brynhildsbakken@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Hydro_Logo_Vertical_Blue_CMYK.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORSK HYDRO
06:40pNORSK HYDRO : Ministério Público and Alunorte provide Federal Court with joint p..
GL
11:00aNORSK HYDRO : Hydro announces new date for Q1 reporting
AQ
10:00aNORSK HYDRO : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019
AQ
04/11Norsk Hydro Identifies Virus That Hit Systems -- WSJ
DJ
04/09Norsk Hydro Repairs Systems and Investigates After Ransomware Attack
DJ
04/05NORSK HYDRO ASA : - Successful placement of Eurobonds
AQ
04/05NORSK HYDRO : Update on cyber attack April 5
AQ
04/05NORSK HYDRO : Update on cyber attack April 5
GL
04/04NORSK HYDRO : Successful placement of Eurobonds
GL
03/31NORSK HYDRO : GFH's unit sells 50% stake in Technal Middle East
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 156 B
EBIT 2019 6 991 M
Net income 2019 4 290 M
Debt 2019 14 376 M
Yield 2019 3,42%
P/E ratio 2019 22,10
P/E ratio 2020 10,53
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 76 801 M
Chart NORSK HYDRO
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 43,9  NOK
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Richard Brandtzæg President & Chief Executive Officer
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Eivind Kallevik Chief Financial Officer
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Sten Roar Martinsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORSK HYDRO-5.33%9 020
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED22.25%10 143
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-6.59%6 833
ALCOA CORPORATION7.19%5 285
ALUMINA LIMITED6.52%5 059
EN+ GROUP PLC0.00%4 217
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About