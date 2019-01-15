Norsk Hydro : SEMAS lifts Alunorte's production embargo (Jan 16, 2019)

The environmental agency in the state of Pará, SEMAS, has issued a technical note attesting that Hydro Alunorte can safely resume normal operations and has on this basis lifted the production embargo.

January 16, 2019

'SEMAS' decision is an important recognition that Alunorte's operations are safe. We will continue the dialogue with the authorities pursuing full resumption of production,' says John Thuestad, EVP of the Bauxite and Alumina business area.

A study carried out by professors from the Federal University of Campina Grande, recognized as a specialist in the field of chemical engineering in Brazil, also concludes that Alunorte, from the point of view of water management, can safely produce at 100% of its capacity.

The lifting of the production embargo from SEMAS does not allow for immediate resumption of full operation at Alunorte, as the embargo of the Federal Court remains in force. Alunorte will inform the court about SEMAS decision