Norsk Hydro: Update: Hydro subject to cyber-attack

As communicated earlier today, March 19, Hydro has been subject to an extensive cyber-attack, impacting operations in several of the company’s business areas.

Hydro has isolated all plants and operations and is switching to manual operations and procedures as far as possible.

Hydro’s main priority is to continue to ensure safe operations and limit operational and financial impact. The problem has not led to any safety-related incidents.

Relevant authorities have been notified and are supporting Hydro in the efforts to resolve the problem.

Operational status

Energy: production running as normal

Bauxite & Alumina: production running as normal

Primary Metal:

Primary plants in Norway running as normal, with higher degree of manual operations

No indication of impact on primary plants outside Norway

Remelters running as normal, with high degree of manual operation

Extruded Solutions and Rolled Products:

Lack of ability to connect to the production systems causing production challenges and temporary stoppage at several plants

Hydro is working to contain and neutralize the attack but does not yet know the full extent of the situation. It is too early to indicate the operational and financial impact, as well as timing to resolve the situation.

Hydro is doing its utmost to limit the impact on customers.

For further update, Hydro will host an analyst/press conference at its corporate headquarters at Drammensveien 260, Oslo, at 15:00 CET today and can also be seen on web TV through the following link: http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=97819442

In addition to web TV it will also be possible to dial in:

Norway +47 2100 2613

UK +44 (0)330 336 9104

Confirmation Code: 337647

Investor contact

Stian Hasle

+47 97736022

Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com