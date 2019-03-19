Norsk Hydro: Update: Hydro subject to cyber-attack
03/19/2019 | 09:41am EDT
As communicated earlier today, March 19, Hydro has been subject to an extensive cyber-attack, impacting operations in several of the company’s business areas.
Hydro has isolated all plants and operations and is switching to manual operations and procedures as far as possible.
Hydro’s main priority is to continue to ensure safe operations and limit operational and financial impact. The problem has not led to any safety-related incidents.
Relevant authorities have been notified and are supporting Hydro in the efforts to resolve the problem.
Operational status
Energy: production running as normal
Bauxite & Alumina: production running as normal
Primary Metal:
Primary plants in Norway running as normal, with higher degree of manual operations
No indication of impact on primary plants outside Norway
Remelters running as normal, with high degree of manual operation
Extruded Solutions and Rolled Products:
Lack of ability to connect to the production systems causing production challenges and temporary stoppage at several plants
Hydro is working to contain and neutralize the attack but does not yet know the full extent of the situation. It is too early to indicate the operational and financial impact, as well as timing to resolve the situation.
Hydro is doing its utmost to limit the impact on customers.