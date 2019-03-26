Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norsk Hydro    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO

(NHY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/26 11:20:27 am
34.12 NOK   -1.19%
01:25pNORSK HYDRO : Update on Alunorte situation
GL
08:10aNORSK HYDRO : Update on cyber attack March 26
GL
03/22Norsk Hydro Still Recovering From Cyberattack, Can't Estimate Financial Hit
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Norsk Hydro: Update on Alunorte situation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

Alunorte signed agreement with Ministério Público on third-party verification of technical reports, amendment of TAC agreed and Federal Court schedules hearing.

Agreement with Ministério Público on third-party verification of reports
Alunorte has agreed with Ministério Público to have third-party technical assistance to assess whether reports from SEMAS and the University of Campina Grande, both concluding that Alunorte can safely resume normal operations, comply with technical parameters and relevant applicable rules. 

If the third-party assessment supports the conclusions, Ministério Público will file a petition in the Federal Court in Belém confirming it would not oppose lifting Alunortes production embargo. The agreement schedules a timeline for the assessment to be concluded in April. It does not include a timeline for the decision to be made by the court.

Federal Court schedules hearing regarding Alunorte’s embargo
The Federal Court in Belém has scheduled a conciliatory hearing on April 4 between Alunorte and Ministério Público regarding the embargos on the production and the use of the new DRS2 bauxite deposit area.

The court has appointed two technical experts to assist the court in its evaluation of technical issues related to the Alunorte situation. The technical experts were given 60 days to conduct their evaluation. The formalization process of the technical experts is expected to take at least 30 days.

Amendment to the technical agreement (TAC)
Hydro and Alunorte have signed amendments to the Term of Adjusted Conduct (TAC) with Ministério Público and the Government in the State of Pará.

In the amendment to the TAC, the parties agreed to establish a Technical Committee that will discuss technical issues related to the TAC implementation. The technical committee will be appointed by representatives of Hydro, Alunorte, Ministério Público and the Government in the State of Pará. The parties have also signed an amendment to the TAC to adjust some of the deadlines for different obligations in the TAC.

Investor contact
Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Olena Lepikhina
+47 96853035
Olena.Lepikhina@hydro.com

Press contact
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

Hydro_Logo_Vertical_Blue_CMYK.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORSK HYDRO
01:25pNORSK HYDRO : Update on Alunorte situation
GL
08:10aNORSK HYDRO : Update on cyber attack March 26
GL
03/22Norsk Hydro Still Recovering From Cyberattack, Can't Estimate Financial Hit
DJ
03/22NORSK HYDRO : Update on cyber attack March 22
AQ
03/21NORSK HYDRO : Update on cyber attack March 21
GL
03/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Nissan, Moncler, Boeing
03/20NORSK HYDRO : has paid no ransom to cyber hackers - CFO
RE
03/20Nordic metals firm Hydro restoring systems after cyber attack
RE
03/20NORSK HYDRO : invitation to general update on the cyber-attack
GL
03/20Norsk Hydro Finds Root Cause of Cyberattack, Working on IT Restart Plan
DJ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 158 B
EBIT 2019 7 711 M
Net income 2019 4 544 M
Debt 2019 8 845 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 14,83
P/E ratio 2020 9,64
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capitalization 71 443 M
Chart NORSK HYDRO
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 44,8  NOK
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Svein Richard Brandtzæg President & Chief Executive Officer
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Eivind Kallevik Chief Financial Officer
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Sten Roar Martinsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORSK HYDRO-11.94%8 372
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED18.31%9 691
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES-9.17%6 692
ALUMINA LIMITED11.74%5 242
ALCOA CORPORATION5.42%5 198
EN+ GROUP PLC0.00%4 971
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.