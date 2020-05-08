Log in
NORSK HYDRO ASA

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
NORSK HYDRO : Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
05/07NORSK HYDRO : Successful placement of new bonds
PU
05/06NORSK HYDRO ASA : - Sale of shares to employees
AQ
Norsk Hydro : Annual General Meeting 2020

05/08/2020 | 06:54am EDT

All shareholders are invited to participate digitally; there will be no opportunity for physical attendance this year.

All documents to the meeting can be found at www.hydro.com/generalforsamling. You can log on to the webcast by clicking https://web.lumiagm.com/?fromUrl=117971198. You must identify yourself with the reference number and PIN code from VPS.

See the online guide for a more detailed description of how the digital general meeting is conducted. The online guide describes where to find the reference number and PIN code. Shareholders who need assistance can contact DNB Bank Verdipapirservice by phone +47 23 26 80 20, or send an e-mail to genf@dnb.no

Published: May 08, 2020

Line Haugetraa

Investor Relations

+47 41406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com
Stian Hasle

Investor Relations

+47 97 73 60 22
stian.hasle@hydro.com
Halvor Molland

Senior vice president, Media Relations

+47 92979797
halvor.molland@hydro.com

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 10:53:02 UTC
