Norsk Hydro : Annual General Meeting 2020

All shareholders are invited to participate digitally; there will be no opportunity for physical attendance this year.
All documents to the meeting can be found at www.hydro.com/generalforsamling. You can log on to the webcast by clicking https://web.lumiagm.com/?fromUrl=117971198. You must identify yourself with the reference number and PIN code from VPS.
See the online guide for a more detailed description of how the digital general meeting is conducted. The online guide describes where to find the reference number and PIN code. Shareholders who need assistance can contact DNB Bank Verdipapirservice by phone +47 23 26 80 20, or send an e-mail to genf@dnb.no
Line Haugetraa
Investor Relations
+47 41406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com
Stian Hasle
Investor Relations
+47 97 73 60 22
stian.hasle@hydro.com
Halvor Molland
Senior vice president, Media Relations
+47 92979797
halvor.molland@hydro.com
