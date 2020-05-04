Norsk Hydro : Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated bond issuance

NOK and/or SEK denominated senior unsecured fixed and/or floating rate bond issues with minimum tenors of 2 years and expected benchmark size in total may follow, subject to market conditions.
Use of proceeds from the contemplated bond issues will be general corporate purposes, including refinancing of debt.
Norsk Hydro ASA may, as part of this new transaction, consider buy-back in whole or in parts of the outstanding SEK 1 billion bond issue with maturity November 9, 2020 (NHY09, ISIN NO 0010809668).
Line Haugetraa
Investor Relations
+47 41406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com
Stian Hasle
Investor Relations
+47 97 73 60 22
stian.hasle@hydro.com
