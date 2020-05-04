Norsk Hydro : Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated bond issuance

Log in
05/04/2020 | 03:39am EDT

NOK and/or SEK denominated senior unsecured fixed and/or floating rate bond issues with minimum tenors of 2 years and expected benchmark size in total may follow, subject to market conditions.

Use of proceeds from the contemplated bond issues will be general corporate purposes, including refinancing of debt.

Norsk Hydro ASA may, as part of this new transaction, consider buy-back in whole or in parts of the outstanding SEK 1 billion bond issue with maturity November 9, 2020 (NHY09, ISIN NO 0010809668).

Published: May 04, 2020

Line Haugetraa

Investor Relations

+47 41406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com
Stian Hasle

Investor Relations

+47 97 73 60 22
stian.hasle@hydro.com

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 07:38:05 UTC
