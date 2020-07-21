Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norsk Hydro ASA    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norsk Hydro : Hydro enters strategic partnership with drinks producer HELL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 06:06am EDT

'We are pleased to bring Hydro CIRCAL into the beverage can industry and start this strategic partnership with the HELL ENERGY Group. With Hydro CIRCAL, we enable them to offer beverage can users the opportunity to enjoy their drink with a historically low CO2 footprint,' says Boris Kurth, Head of Hydro's Can business.

The Hydro CIRCAL 75R aluminium for HELL will come from Hydro's state-of-art recycling line in Neuss for used beverage cans and then cast, rolled and finished to can stock at the rolled products facilities nearby.

Hydro is the first aluminium producer supplying prime-quality end-of-life recycled aluminium with a certified content of 75% or more recycled post-consumer scrap. Demand for Hydro CIRCAL is on the rise, with new industries looking for material and solutions that can help meet their sustainability targets.

The HELL ENERGY Group is producing energy and soft drinks, as well as milk-based ice-coffees. Its flagship brand HELL ENERGY is available in more than 50 countries. Vertically integrated, HELL has been running their own aluminium beverage can production, QUALITY PACK in Hungary, since 2017. This plant makes 4.5 million 250-milliliter aluminium cans daily.

Bales of crushed aluminium cans are prepared for remelting at Hydro's UBC (used beverage cans) line in Neuss, Germany. (Photo: Hydro/Michael Rennertz

'We are excited and proud to be the first energy and soft drink manufacturer to launch the most sustainable beverage packaging with a certified content of minimum 75% recycled aluminium, We aspire to lead the market and be the global benchmark by providing sustainable packaging for our consumers,' says Barnabas Csereklye, Managing Director of HELL ENERGY and CEO of QUALITY PACK.

Hydro CIRCAL has become a key part of Hydro's product portfolio, with increased demand from customers and various industries.

Hydro CIRCAL has already established a strong presence in the building and construction sector and will continue to focus on expanding product reach. With Hydro CIRCAL, Hydro provides aluminium with a carbon footprint that fits well with the most demanding sustainability requirements.

Published: July 21, 2020

Contact
Moritz Rank

Head of Communication and Public Affairs, Rolled Products

+49 173 1024097
moritz.rank@hydro.com

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 10:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NORSK HYDRO ASA
06:06aNORSK HYDRO : Hydro enters strategic partnership with drinks producer HELL
PU
07/13NORSK HYDRO ASA : - Joining forces to make the world's longest aluminium bridge ..
AQ
07/09NORSK HYDRO : Alunorte and UFPA sign agreement for sustainable research with bau..
PU
07/01NORSK HYDRO : Hydro secures three wins in the prominent S&P Global Platts Award ..
PU
06/24Materials Down After IMF Cuts Global Growth View -- Materials Roundup
DJ
06/17Materials Down On Risk Aversion -- Materials Roundup
DJ
06/17NORSK HYDRO : Future-proof business district with low-carbon aluminium
PU
06/15NORSK HYDRO : Covid-19 operational update
PU
06/08GREEN ALUMINUM NEEDS COMMON STANDARD : Carbon Trust
RE
06/02NORSK HYDRO : Egil Hogna to leave Hydro
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 139 B 15 098 M 15 098 M
Net income 2020 -418 M -45,5 M -45,5 M
Net Debt 2020 11 753 M 1 280 M 1 280 M
P/E ratio 2020 -133x
Yield 2020 4,35%
Capitalization 58 052 M 6 277 M 6 321 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart NORSK HYDRO ASA
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 28,68 NOK
Last Close Price 28,33 NOK
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & Chief Executive Officer
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Pål Kildemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Sten Roar Martinsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORSK HYDRO ASA-13.20%6 277
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-22.10%7 557
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY-18.50%5 207
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-25.52%4 800
ALUMINA LIMITED-22.39%3 601
ALCOA CORPORATION-40.86%2 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group