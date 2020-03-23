Log in
Norsk Hydro : Hydro update on the Coronavirus situation March 23

03/23/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

From a Hydro perspective, the impact from the Coronavirus situation is currently most visible in the automotive segment and in parts of building and construction,and most imminentlyin southern Europe.

Consequently, the Primary Metal business area will temporarily idle two European recycling operations, in France and in Luxembourg. The Extruded Solutions business area is reducing or temporarily closingsome activities, mostlyin southern Europe.

Depending on further governmental measures introduced in various countries and regions,and the situation on the demand side in various segments, Hydro will take the necessary measures to adapt to thesituation, aiming to maintain operations and deliveries to customers, to the extent possible.

Hydro's corporate emergency team continues to work closely with all business areasto monitor andcoordinatecontingency planning and mitigating measuresacross the company.

Operational impact
  • Bauxite & Alumina: Operations mostly running as normal. High market uncertainty.Daily follow-up with internal and external customers. Prepared to respond tomarket needs.
  • Energy: Operations mostly running as normal. High marketuncertainty.
  • Primary Metal: Primary production operations mostly running as normal. Recycling plants in Luxembourg and France will be idledwithin the next few days.High marketuncertainty.
  • Rolled Products: Operations mostly running asnormal, but impact expected in the coming daysdue to customers closing production in Europe, particularly in the automotive sector.
  • Extruded Solutions: Moremarkets affected,impacting production levels, especially in southern Europe. Reducing or halting production at somesites, due to customershalting their production.

Published: March 23, 2020

Contacts
Stian Hasle

Head of Investor Relations

+47 97 73 60 22
stian.hasle@hydro.com
Halvor Molland

Senior vice president, Media Relations

+47 92979797
halvor.molland@hydro.com

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 19:09:06 UTC
