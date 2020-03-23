Norsk Hydro : Hydro update on the Coronavirus situation March 23

From a Hydro perspective, the impact from the Coronavirus situation is currently most visible in the automotive segment and in parts of building and construction,and most imminentlyin southern Europe.

Consequently, the Primary Metal business area will temporarily idle two European recycling operations, in France and in Luxembourg. The Extruded Solutions business area is reducing or temporarily closingsome activities, mostlyin southern Europe.

Depending on further governmental measures introduced in various countries and regions,and the situation on the demand side in various segments, Hydro will take the necessary measures to adapt to thesituation, aiming to maintain operations and deliveries to customers, to the extent possible.

Hydro's corporate emergency team continues to work closely with all business areasto monitor andcoordinatecontingency planning and mitigating measuresacross the company.

O

perational

impact

Bauxite & Alumina: Operations mostly running as normal . H igh market uncertainty . D aily follow - up with internal and external customers. Prepared to respond to market needs.

Energy: Operations mostly running as normal . H igh market uncertainty .

Primary Metal: Primary production operations mostly running as normal . Recycling plants in Luxembourg and France will be idled within the next few days . H igh market uncertainty .

Rolled Products: O perations mostly running a s normal , but impact expected in the coming days due to customer s closing production in Europe , particularly in the automotive sector .

Extruded Solutions: M ore markets affected , impacting production levels , e specially in s outhern Europe . Reducing or halting production at s ome sites, due to customer s halting their production .