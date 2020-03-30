Norsk Hydro : Hydro update on the Coronavirus situation March 30

Log in
03/30/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

From a Hydro perspective, the impact fromthe Coronavirus situation is becoming more visible intheExtruded Solutionsbusiness areawith an increasing number of sites affectedby the situation with reduced production atseveral sites.

In the Primary Metal business area, the recycler Azuquecain Spainhas been temporarily idled this week while remaining recyclers and primary aluminium plantsare challenged by markets and government-imposed restrictions.

Hydro's corporate emergency team continues to work closely with all business areasto coordinate contingency planning and implement mitigating measures across the companyto ensure safe working environmentat plants and preparedness plansfit for purpose.

Hydro is supplying material and products to customers having key roles in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Selected deliveries to the health sector include Hydro Extrusion Spain supplying profiles for three new field hospitals and Hydro Cressona supplying extrusions used to make emergency response equipment and key infrastructure, supporting customers deemed critical to fight COVID-19.

People impact
  • All sites continue to follow Hydro COVID-19 production guidance or country rules,whatever is stricter,with guidance frequently reviewed as more facts on the virus becomes available.
  • Plants in the Benelux region and in Sweden have supported local hospitals with safety protective equipment.
  • Hydro's part-ownedjoint venture Albrasin Brazilhas donated property to the municipality of Barcarena, which will be used as a field hospital in the combat of COVID-19.
  • Collaboration with public authorities in Belèm, Brazil,to supply mineral water to the shelter created by the State Government of Pará, starting with donation of 51,000 liters ofmineral waterin the Mangueirão stadium.
Operational impact
  • Bauxite & Alumina: Operations mostly running as normal. Significantmarket uncertainty.
  • Energy: Operations mostly running as normal. Significant market uncertainty.
  • Primary Metal: Primary production operations mostly running as normal. Recycler Azuqueca, Spain,temporarily idled this week, while recyclers Lucein Franceand Clervauxin Luxembourgweretemporarily idled last week. Significant market uncertainty.
  • Rolled Products: Operations mostly running as normal, but impact expected as customers closing production, particularly intheautomotive sector.
  • Extruded Solutions: An increasing number of sites affectedby the situation with reduced production atseveral sites. Around 45percentof the sites running at approximately normal levels, around 35percentrunning at reduced levels and around 20percenteither closed or running at very low levels.

Published: March 30, 2020

Contacts
Stian Hasle

Head of Investor Relations

+47 97 73 60 22
stian.hasle@hydro.com
Halvor Molland

Senior vice president, Media Relations

+47 92979797
halvor.molland@hydro.com

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 21:57:07 UTC
