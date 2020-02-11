Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Norsk Hydro ASA    NHY   NO0005052605

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Norsk Hydro : New water treatment system starts operations in Alunorte

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 05:28am EST

The BRL 675 million ($160 million) project, part of a modernization of the refinery's effluent management system, prepares the plant for future climate change.

The project also has new wastewater and rainwater containment basins, new carbon steel pipes and repowering pumps for drainage of material to the treatment stations. With the completion of the project, Alunorte now has the capacity to treat 14,500 cubic meters of water per hour.

Together with the water treatment station, the construction of the two new containment basins increased the water containment capacity of the operational area. The two have a capacity of 274,000 cubic meters, equivalent to 110 Olympic swimming pools.

Ready for climate change

The objective of the works was to prepare Alunorte for severe climate change in the future, ensuring water treatment and containment.

'This investment is in line with the company's goal of making Alunorte a global reference in efficiency, safety and quality for the aluminum sector,' says Carlos Neves, Director of Operations of Bauxite & Alumina in Hydro.

All improvements implemented were tested with the monitoring of environmental agencies. From a socioeconomic point of view, the investment also resulted in job opportunities: 1,600 workers were hired at the peak of the project, 95% of them from the Barcarena region where the refinery is located, and 32 employees were hired to operate the new facility.

Community engagement

In addition to operational improvements, Alunorte has intensified its relationship with the communities of Barcarena. Its Visit Program has received about 1,500 people in the last two years. The local community could get acquainted with the refinery's operations, including production systems and environmental controls.

Currently, the company maintains 11 social programs that benefit about 15,000 people in the State of Pará, through education and training initiatives as a basis for sustainable development, in addition to 7,600 people who benefit from programs promoting economic growth, based on entrepreneurship and family farming.

Hydro has also committed to invest BRL 100 million for the establishment of Sustainable Barcarena, an independent platform to promote and accelerate positive social change in the municipality.

Published: February 11, 2020

Related links
Contacts
Elena Brito Pantoja

Communication and Public Affairs

+55 (910 3239 7417
+55 (91) 98852 5335
elena.brito@hydro.com
Halvor Molland

Senior vice president, Media Relations

+47 92979797
halvor.molland@hydro.com
Stian Hasle

Head of Investor Relations

+47 97 73 60 22
stian.hasle@hydro.com

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro ASA published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 10:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORSK HYDRO ASA
05:28aNORSK HYDRO : New water treatment system starts operations in Alunorte
PU
02/07EUROPE : European shares end best week since 2018 on weak footing
RE
02/07NORSK HYDRO : Primary insiders purchase shares
AQ
02/07FOURTH QUARTER 2019 : Firm response in weak markets
PU
02/05NORSK HYDRO : Roeland Baan to leave Hydro Board of Directors
PU
02/05NORSK HYDRO : Roeland Baan to leave Hydro Board of Directors
AQ
02/04NORSK HYDRO ASA : annual earnings release
01/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/29NORSK HYDRO : Invitation - Hydro's fourth quarter results 2019
AQ
01/08Virus attack cripples Travelex online services
RE
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2020 151 B
EBIT 2020 5 395 M
Net income 2020 2 912 M
Debt 2020 11 401 M
Yield 2020 4,56%
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,43x
Capitalization 56 167 M
Chart NORSK HYDRO ASA
Duration : Period :
Norsk Hydro ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORSK HYDRO ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 34,89  NOK
Last Close Price 27,43  NOK
Spread / Highest target 82,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hilde Merete Aasheim President & Chief Executive Officer
Dag Mejdell Chairman
Pål Kildemo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jo de Vliegher Chief Information Officer
Sten Roar Martinsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORSK HYDRO ASA-15.96%6 523
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-16.67%7 390
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD-8.93%6 028
ALUMINA LIMITED-4.78%4 213
ALCOA CORPORATION-28.31%2 652
CONSTELLIUM SE-5.15%1 676
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group