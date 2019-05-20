Log in
NORSK HYDRO ASA

NORSK HYDRO ASA

(NHY)
Norsk Hydro Production Embargo Lifted at Alunorte Refinery

05/20/2019 | 12:21pm EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY.OS) on Monday said a federal court in Belem, Brazil, has lifted a production embargo on its Alunorte alumina refinery, paving the way for a return to normal production levels.

Production at the Norwegian aluminum-and-energy company's Alunorte plant has been running at 50% capacity for more than a year after Brazilian authorities ordered the company to lower water levels at the refinery's bauxite-residue deposit amid flooding and possible water contamination.

Norsk Hydro said the court hasn't made a decision regarding embargos on its DRS2 new bauxite residue disposal area. The company will continue to use its DRS1 depository, Norsk Hydro said.

The company also said production at Hydro's Paragominas bauxite mine will be increased in line with the ramp-up speed at Alunorte.

A decision to increase production at the company's part-owned Albras primary aluminum plant is expected shortly, Norsk Hydro said.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

