Norsk Hydro : UNICEF collaboration will improve lives of young people

A two-year agreement was signed earlier this year, and this week representatives from UNICEF Norway and Hydro's CEO and Sustainability team got together in Oslo to discuss the partnership and how concrete initiatives can make a difference in young people's lives.

'I have always been fascinated by the shared destinies of business and local communities,' says Hydro President & CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim, 'and education is what really drives a sustainable society. So this is an exciting agenda for me.

'Our heritage is something we're very proud of. Hydro already has a variety of activities supporting our local communities around the world, and I am really looking forward to working with UNICEF.'

Among the first activities is 'UPSHIFT,' a youth social innovation and social entrepreneurship program designed primarily for marginalized or at-risk young people (14-24). UPSHIFT allows young people to learn 21st century transferable skills though experimental learning which has a proven ability to favor advanced leaning outcomes. Active in 22 countries, and the first initiatives involving Hydro will help young refugees in Italy and children in a mining region in India. Other locations will be added later.

Says Camilla Viken, Executive Director of UNICEF Norway: 'It's all about collaboration and shared values. Companies and are more and more aware of the importance of sustainability and working with local communities. Our goal is to have every child learning and we can't achieve that goal alone. We need Hydro's help to make it a reality.'

Today, according to UNICEF:

59 million primary school-age children and 65 million adolescents are still out of school

250 million children worldwide do not learn the basics in reading and mathematics

38% of children leave primary school without learning to read, write and do simple arithmetic

Hydro is committed to several of the United Nations Sustainability Goals, including to contributing to quality education and capacity building for 500,000 people in our communities and for business partners from 2018 until the end of 2030. UPSHIFT is one of nine solutions recommended for global rollout under Generation Unlimited and is part of the World Bank Solutions for Youth Empowerment as well.

UNICEF is embarking on a substantial digital transformation of UPSHIFT which is under development. These new approaches are being designed from the ground up to be used under physical distancing rules as well as in a post-Covid environment.

Over time, Hydro and UNICEF will review the lessons learned and develop local initiatives that will engage employees through fundraising activities, volunteering, campaigns, and mentoring, among others.

About UNICEF Created by the UN in 1946 as the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, UNICEF works in over 190 countries and territories to protect the rights of every child. It is the world's largest provider of vaccines, and supports child health and nutrition, safe water and sanitation, quality education and skill building, HIV prevention and treatment for mothers and babies, and the protection of children and adolescents from violence and exploitation. UPSHIFT recognizes that mobilizing the resources and capacities of private sector partners can greatly increase its ability to ensure that young people develop 21st century skills, personal empowerment and active civic engagement and UNICEF welcomes the development of partnerships to achieve these common goals. Website: unicef.org The partnership In February 2020, Hydro entered into a new two-year collaboration agreement with UNICEF Norway as a Signature Partner. In line with Hydro's CSR strategy and Sustainability targets, the goal of the collaboration is to support UNICEF's work with education and skills development for children and adolescents. In addition to the new partnership, Hydro donated NOK 500,000 earlier this year to UNICEF's Covid-19 relief efforts.