Nortech Incorporated : Systems Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS), a leading provider of
full-service electronics manufacturing services (EMS), announced that
its board of directors has approved another installment of a stock
repurchase program similar to the company’s inaugural repurchase program
that expired last month.
The approved program authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its
common stock in an amount up to $250,000 up through July 2019, in
amounts of up to $62,500 per quarter. Under the prior repurchase
program, which started in August 2017, the company spent substantially
all of the $250,000 that was authorized.
“The next installment of this repurchase program shows that Nortech’s
board and management continue to share confidence in our future
direction and potential,” said Rich Wasielewski, Nortech Systems’
president and CEO. “Our strategic initiatives are gaining traction
across all our locations and markets, aided by the improving global
economic outlook.”
In addition, Nortech Systems’ chairman of the board, David Kunin, has
concurrently established a plan to purchase shares of Nortech common
stock in an amount up to $25,000 up through July 2019.
The purchases by the company and Kunin will be made in the open market
in compliance with applicable securities laws and other legal
requirements and are subject to market conditions, share price,
available cash and other factors. The plans do not obligate the company
or Kunin to acquire any particular amount of common stock and may be
suspended or discontinued at any time.
About Nortech Systems Incorporated
Nortech
Systems (www.nortechsys.com),
based in Maple Grove, Minn., is a full-service electronics manufacturing
services (EMS) provider of complex interconnect solutions, printed
circuit board assemblies and diagnostic repair and integration services
including higher-level assemblies and box builds for a wide range of
industries. Markets served include industrial and commercial equipment,
medical device, and aerospace & defense. Nortech has a range of
specialized, high-tech facilities in the U.S., Latin America and Asia
used for customized design, manufacture, testing and repair of its
solutions. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under
the symbol NSYS.
Forward-Looking Statements
This
press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the
safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others,
statements we make regarding business development activities, backlog,
financial results, and initiatives related to operational efficiencies,
cash management, working capital utilization, inventory reduction and
accounts payable reduction. While this release is based on management’s
best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ and
involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking
statements include, without limitation: volatility in market conditions
which may affect market supply of and demand for the company’s products;
increased competition; dependence on major customers, including a single
customer that has represented a large percentage of our revenues in
recent years; changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating
facilities or those of third parties; risks related to availability of
labor; commodity and energy cost instability; general economic,
financial and business conditions that could affect the company’s
financial condition and results of operations; as well as risk factors
listed from time to time in the company’s filings with the SEC.
