Nortech Incorporated : Systems' CEO Rich Wasielewski Announces His Retirement

Rich Wasielewski, president and CEO of Nortech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:
NSYS), today announced he will be retiring. Nortech Systems’ board of
directors has retained an executive recruitment firm to assist in its
national search to identify Wasielewski’s replacement. He will continue
to lead the company during the search and subsequent transition period.
“Rich has been, and continues to be, an invaluable contributor to
Nortech’s growth and evolution,” said David Kunin, Nortech Systems’
chairman of the board. “The vision he developed and spearheaded includes
a global solutions footprint, expanded medical-market presence, enhanced
value-added services and an innovative R&D culture.
“We are grateful for Rich’s ongoing leadership and this orderly
transition will benefit our company, employees, customers, shareholders
and other stakeholders,” added Kunin. “This is one of the board’s most
significant responsibilities and a top priority for management.”
“This succession plan has been discussed with the board for some time,”
said Wasielewski. “The timing is right for me – and for Nortech – to
make this transition. We have a strong track record of accomplishment
and many opportunities on the horizon. Leading Nortech has been the
highlight of my professional life and it’s one of my greatest
responsibilities to help find and support a successor who values our
people, who understands our customers and who can help guide Nortech
into its next chapter of success.”
Wasielewski has served as Nortech’s president and chief executive
officer since 2014. He joined the company in 2004 as vice president and
chief financial officer; he advanced to senior vice president and CFO in
2008; he added the defense operations to his responsibilities in 2011
before being named president and chief operating officer in 2013.
During Wasielewski’s tenure, the company made several strategic
investments and acquisitions, broadened its customer base and
strengthened its international and domestic capabilities. In the U.S.,
the 2015 investment in Devicix’s medical device engineering expanded
Nortech’s innovative design solutions and comprehensive product
development capabilities.
In Mexico, printed circuit board technology was added to Nortech’s
custom cable services in 2014, providing increased value-added and
box-build opportunities; plans are underway to relocate to a new, larger
facility by the end of this year. In 2016, Nortech opened a greenfield
facility in Suzhou, China, to serve existing global customers and reach
new, fast-growing regional markets in Asia.
About Nortech Systems Incorporated
Nortech
Systems (www.nortechsys.com),
based in Maple Grove, Minn., is a full-service electronics manufacturing
services (EMS) provider of complex interconnect solutions, printed
circuit board assemblies and diagnostic repair and integration services
including higher-level assemblies and box builds for a wide range of
industries. Markets served include industrial and commercial equipment,
medical device, and aerospace & defense. Nortech has a range of
specialized, high-tech facilities in the U.S., Latin America and Asia
used for customized design, manufacture, testing and repair of its
solutions. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under
the symbol NSYS.
Forward-Looking Statements
This
press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the
safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. While this release is based on management’s best judgment and
current expectations, actual results may differ and involve a number of
risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements
include, without limitation: volatility in market conditions which may
affect market supply of and demand for the company’s products; increased
competition; changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating
facilities or those of third parties; risks related to availability of
labor; commodity and energy cost instability; general economic,
financial and business conditions that could affect the company’s
financial condition and results of operations; as well as risk factors
listed from time to time in the company’s filings with the SEC.
