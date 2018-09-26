Nortech Systems :’ Intercon 1 Enters Agreement with Northwire

Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of
full-service electronics manufacturing services (EMS), announced that
Intercon 1 will take over manufacturing of discontinued machine vision
cable assemblies for Northwire, Inc., of Osceola, Wis.
“We’re pleased to expand our customer base by offering Northwire’s
customers responsive service, timely delivery and competitive pricing on
their machine vision cable assembly needs,” says Ron Folkeringa, Nortech
Systems’ Intercon 1 business manager. “We can also provide technical
support to Northwire’s machine vision cable assembly customers – whether
across the country or around the world.”
In February 2018, Nortech Systems announced that Intercon 1 had expanded
manufacturing capabilities in China to support regional machine vision
customers in Asia with faster turnaround, reduced shipping time and
cost, and local, on-demand engineering support.
About Nortech: Intercon 1
As part of Nortech Systems
Incorporated, Intercon 1 specializes in machine vision technology and is
the premier producer of camera cable and assemblies in the United States
and globally. Its customers include original equipment manufacturers
(OEMs) of all types, machine vision distributors and integrators. Since
1978 it has led the camera cable market in serving machine vision
customers by providing sophisticated engineering, specialized tools and
methodologies to support groundbreaking vision technology. By helping to
develop critical commercial standards it has also remained a conceptual
leader within its industry.
Intercon 1 Contacts: E-mail: intercon@nortechsys.com;
Web: www.intercon-1.com;
Phone: 800-237-9576 (U.S.) or 218-828-3157.
About Nortech Systems Incorporated
Nortech Systems (www.nortechsys.com),
based in Maple Grove, Minn., is a full-service electronics manufacturing
services (EMS) provider of complex interconnect solutions, printed
circuit board assemblies and diagnostic repair and integration services
including higher-level assemblies and box builds for a wide range of
industries. Markets served include industrial and commercial equipment,
medical device, and aerospace & defense. Nortech has a range of
specialized, high-tech facilities in the U.S., Latin America and Asia
used for customized design, manufacture, testing and repair of its
solutions. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under
the symbol NSYS.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains
forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While this release
is based on management's best judgment and current expectations, actual
results may differ and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation:
volatility in market conditions which may affect market supply of and
demand for the company's products; increased competition; changes in the
reliability and efficiency of operating facilities or those of third
parties; risks related to availability of labor; commodity and energy
cost instability; general economic, financial and business conditions
that could affect the company's financial condition and results of
operations; as well as risk factors listed from time to time in the
company's filings with the SEC.
