Nortech Systems :’ Intercon 1 Enters Agreement with Northwire

09/26/2018 | 10:11pm CEST

Company to Manufacture Northwire’s Machine Vision Cable Assemblies

Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of full-service electronics manufacturing services (EMS), announced that Intercon 1 will take over manufacturing of discontinued machine vision cable assemblies for Northwire, Inc., of Osceola, Wis.

“We’re pleased to expand our customer base by offering Northwire’s customers responsive service, timely delivery and competitive pricing on their machine vision cable assembly needs,” says Ron Folkeringa, Nortech Systems’ Intercon 1 business manager. “We can also provide technical support to Northwire’s machine vision cable assembly customers – whether across the country or around the world.”

In February 2018, Nortech Systems announced that Intercon 1 had expanded manufacturing capabilities in China to support regional machine vision customers in Asia with faster turnaround, reduced shipping time and cost, and local, on-demand engineering support.

About Nortech: Intercon 1
As part of Nortech Systems Incorporated, Intercon 1 specializes in machine vision technology and is the premier producer of camera cable and assemblies in the United States and globally. Its customers include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of all types, machine vision distributors and integrators. Since 1978 it has led the camera cable market in serving machine vision customers by providing sophisticated engineering, specialized tools and methodologies to support groundbreaking vision technology. By helping to develop critical commercial standards it has also remained a conceptual leader within its industry.

Intercon 1 Contacts: E-mail: intercon@nortechsys.com; Web: www.intercon-1.com; Phone: 800-237-9576 (U.S.) or 218-828-3157.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated
Nortech Systems (www.nortechsys.com), based in Maple Grove, Minn., is a full-service electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider of complex interconnect solutions, printed circuit board assemblies and diagnostic repair and integration services including higher-level assemblies and box builds for a wide range of industries. Markets served include industrial and commercial equipment, medical device, and aerospace & defense. Nortech has a range of specialized, high-tech facilities in the U.S., Latin America and Asia used for customized design, manufacture, testing and repair of its solutions. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While this release is based on management's best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: volatility in market conditions which may affect market supply of and demand for the company's products; increased competition; changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating facilities or those of third parties; risks related to availability of labor; commodity and energy cost instability; general economic, financial and business conditions that could affect the company's financial condition and results of operations; as well as risk factors listed from time to time in the company's filings with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2018
