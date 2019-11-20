Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.    USMJ

NORTH AMERICAN CANNABIS HOLDINGS, INC.

(USMJ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

USMJ Announces Quarterly Financial Update To Review 28% Revenue Growth To Over $1 Million Annualized Revenue Run Rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 03:06pm EST

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via OTC PR WIRE – North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) today announced a quarterly financial update schedule to be published next week on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The update will review details regarding the quarterly financial report announced earlier today. USMJ reported twenty-eight percent (28%) revenue growth in the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in the previous year. USMJ has published its quarterly financial report for the period ending September 30, 2019 on the OTC Markets website. The company’s current annualized revenue run rate is over a million dollars reporting $287,440 for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2019. The company reported a net profit of twenty-two (22%) at $62,087. Management reports that much of the growth comes from USMJ’s new eCommerce site, www.USMJ.com selling a variety of CBD products and cannabis essentials. Look for a flurry of announcements coming soon on the expansion and evolution of USMJ’s eCommerce business. Management also indicates that it has identified a major potential opportunity presented by the prevailing cannabis sector and has accordingly initiated a plan to seize the opportunity and that shareholders can expect to hear more about the initiative before the end of the year. The update next week will preview early details about the initiative.

To learn more visit www.USMJ.com and www.GrowUSMJ.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steven Rash
CEO
North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1-800-861-1350

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTH AMERICAN CANNABIS HO
03:06pUSMJ Announces Quarterly Financial Update To Review 28% Revenue Growth To Ove..
GL
08:49aUSMJ Reports 28% Revenue Growth and 22% Net Profit Attributed To CBD eCommerc..
GL
10/18USMJ Announces CEO Update Highlighting 23% Annual Revenue Growth And Future E..
GL
10/15USMJ Reports 23% Revenue Growth To Over $1 Million With Nearly 10% Net Profit
GL
More news
Chart NORTH AMERICAN CANNABIS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Steven B. Rash President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTH AMERICAN CANNABIS HOLDINGS, INC.-68.00%6
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%3 617
BALCHEM CORPORATION27.22%3 207
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY40.26%2 524
MEDIFAST, INC.-35.18%1 030
BLACKMORES LIMITED-32.71%975
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group