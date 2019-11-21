USMJ Previews Black Friday Week-Long CBD HEMP and Cannabis Essentials Sale

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/21/2019 | 01:59pm EST

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) today previewed next week’s all-week-long Black Friday sale. CBD, Hemp and Cannabis Essential products will be on sale at discounts from 10% to 50% off. View the website www.USMJ.com to see CBD and Hemp oils, cosmetics, candies and beverages to include Hemp4mula candies from Kali-Extracts (KALY) and EVERx CBD Sports Water from Puration (PURA). Available products range from Hemp seeds to EVERx branded hats and shirts. Preview the discounts starting on Monday, November 25, 2019 at https://usmj.com/pages/black-friday-deals-week

USMJ launched its eCommerce business earlier this year and the site continues to evolve and grow as the company invests to make USMJ a major brand name in the CBD, Hemp and Cannabis marketplace.

To learn more visit www.USMJ.com and www.GrowUSMJ.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Steven Rash
CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1-800-861-1350

© GlobeNewswire 2019
