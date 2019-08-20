USMJ Joins The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Their Fast-Growing eCommerce Platform

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) ("the Company"), a company positioned to be an exceptional supplier and partner to cannabis food and beverage retailers. CEO, Steve Rash, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Rash began the interview by explaining the value of cannabis oil to the CBD market. He shared that cannabis oil comes from the flowers and buds of the hemp plant. "It does not come from marijuana and has less than 3% THC.", stated Rash. He further explained that cannabis oil offers numerous medical benefits and can also improve the nervous system, immune system, reproductive system, circulatory system, and much more. "It's almost like a medical miracle product without the effects of pain relievers.", explained Rash.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent projects and achievements. Rash explained that the Company has been working with West Coast Ventures to develop CBD infused foods and secure the placement of their products on food trucks. The Company is also working on the development of their own extraction facilities to allow them to process raw hemp. "There's a tremendous amount of activity we've got going on with other public and privately-held companies.", added Rash.

Jolly then asked about the Company's eCommerce products. Rash explained that the Company currently offers CBD infused water through their sister company's brand, EVERx. However, the Company also offers chewing gum, gummies, tinctures, creams, lotions, pet drops, vape cartridges, and disposal water filtration bags. "We're talking with several other companies to give us additional products that we can use on our eCommerce site.", added Rash.

Rash then discussed the Company's challenges and growth. "The biggest hurdle we have to overcome is the perception that cannabis is not marijuana.", explained Rash. The Company also faces difficulty in securing long term credit card processing partnerships, however this is an issue they are striving to overcome.

To close the interview, Rash shared that the Company is focusing on growing their eCommerce site with high-quality products. He also expressed his excitement for the Company's upcoming products and the value that they represent to their shareholders.

About North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

In 2015, North American Cannabis Holdings acquired a sports nutrition wholesaler and restaurant as a foundation for building the AmeriCanna Cafe restaurant concept. The restaurant was a flagship of a national chain of sports nutrition restaurants. The corporation that managed the national chain became North American Cannabis Holdings' partner. In addition to developing the AmeriCanna Cafe concept through the acquired assets and with the help of a strategic partner, North American Cannabis Holdings also acquired years of expertise in restaurant management and the wholesale supply of restaurants. With the food and beverage sector of the overall cannabis market seeing investment ranging upward of a billion dollars (for example, the $4 billion cannabis sector investment by Corona Beer's parent Constellation Brands), an experienced cannabis logistics service provider with specific expertise in the food and beverage industry will be highly valuable. North American Cannabis Holdings is spinning off its restaurant operations and building on its wholesaling capabilities. North American Cannabis Holdings will continue to supply the restaurant business post spinoff. The spinoff company will acquire and develop additional restaurant operations. The first post spinoff acquisitions are already under development. Management has architected the spinoff to include a stock dividend of spinoff shares to the shareholders of North American Cannabis Holdings.

The North American Cannabis Holdings' acquisition of a fitness wholesaler and restaurant operation in 2015 came with a key strategic partnership. The restaurant North American Cannabis Holdings acquired was the flagship of a national chain of sports nutrition restaurants. North American Cannabis Holdings partnered with the national sports nutrition restaurant chain to develop and trial cannabis sector food and beverage products and restaurant concepts. The retail experience from servicing and supplying over 250 restaurants for nearly two decades was an invaluable tool to North American Cannabis Holdings. That experience and ongoing partnership positions North American Cannabis Holdings to be an exceptional supplier and partner to cannabis food and beverage retailers. The company has already begun supplying retailers with cannabis infused food and beverage products and plans to accelerate growth through acquisition. North American Cannabis Holdings has launched an acquisition campaign to expand its distribution capacity. In addition to supplying and servicing brick and mortar cannabis sector retailers, North American Cannabis Holdings is also building an internet portal to market and sell cannabis sector products online.

