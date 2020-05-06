North American Construction : NOA – Q1 2020 Results Presentation
05/06/2020 | 06:04pm EDT
CORPORATE PRESENTATION
2020 Q1 RESULTS
May 7, 2020
EVERYONE GETS HOME SAFE
Health, Safety and Environment are integral to our business
COVID-19pandemic has reinforced our culture and conviction of keeping employees safe
Execution of safe work practices matters above all else
Exposure Hours1
4.2 4.2
3.4
3.1
2.7
2.32.1
1.6
Total Recordable Injury Frequency
0.5
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 Q1
TTM
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020 Q1
TTM
1. In millions, exposure hours are the total number of hours of employment including overtime and training but excluding leave, sickness and other absences
BUSINESS UPDATE
Strong Q1 2020 showcased the revenue potential of our well-maintained heavy equipment fleet
Favorable operating conditions throughout the 2019/2020 winter season generated high operating hours
Maintenance investments provided upside in equipment reliability
Since mid-March, focus has been on our COVID-19 response
Employee safety remains paramount in everything we do
Protocols mandated to ensure hygiene and physical distancing
Q2 provides opportunity to demonstrate resilience and customer alliance
Customer-firstmentality; safe and low-cost is always in style
Efficient workforce demobilization and subsequent mobilization
Our strategy is unchanged
Strong, long-term relationships in oil sands
Mobility of heavy equipment fleet provides flexibility
Geographic & commodity diversity with underutilized fleets
External maintenance value proposition improves in this cost environment
Capital & operational discipline to maintain liquidity and debt ratios
REVISED OPERATIONAL PLAN FOR 2020
In response to the impact that COVID-19 has had on our customers & operations, we have reiterated and restated six priorities for 2020
Urgent attention paid to hygiene and physical distancing; uphold zero harm safety culture
Deploy & maximize utilization of available heavy equipment fleet; geographic & commodity diversity
Accelerate use of brand-new component rebuild facility to drive down equipment costs
Capitalize on both revenue synergies & workforce efficiencies with Nuna Group of Companies
Lower vendor provided maintenance work and expand external service offerings
Reduce administrative costs via reduced work schedules & abandonment of discretionary spending
ADJUSTED EBITDA1 AND EPS
(figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Change
Revenue
$199
$186
$12
Gross profit
1
35
17.4%
30
15.9%
5
1.5%
General & administrative expenses
2
9
4.4%
9
4.7%
0
-0.3%
Net income
19
7
12
Earnings per share (EPS)
$0.74
$0.29
$0.45
Adjusted EBITDA
1
$60
30.1%
$52
27.9%
$8
2.2%
1
$0.70
$0.51
$0.19
Adjusted EPS
Revenue in Q1 up 7% from higher equipment utilization and partial quarter of installed growth capital
Offsetting revenue growth was last two weeks of March and impact of Nuna reporting change
Gross profit margin1 of 17% up from Q1 2019 due favourable operating conditions offset by impact of COVID-19
Exceptional operating quarter prior to the direct mine site impacts of COVID-19 pandemic
Diversification efforts from mine management contracts and external maintenance continue to bolster margins
General & administrative infrastructure performed well supporting high revenue output
Platform is well positioned to cost effectively support the operating business during the pandemic
Strong Q1 adjusted EPS1 of 70 cents despite serious impact of COVID-19
1. See slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2. Excludes stock based compensation
CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(figures in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)
Cash provided by operations prior to change in working capital
1
Net changes in non-cash working capital
Cash provided by operating activities
Sustaining capital
1
Free cash flow
1
Cash provided by operating activities in Q1 of $49 million2 reflects
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Change
$55)
$45)
$10)
(6)
2)
(8)
$49)
$47)
$2)
($38)
($50)
$12)
$9)
($5)
$14)
adjusted EBITDA1 less cash interest paid
Cash interest paid of $6 million2 reflects average cost of debt of 4.5% and included bi-annual convertible debt interest
Overall working capital investment of $6 million2 normal for the first quarter but was impacted by accounts payable timing
Sustaining capital1 in the quarter of $38 million2 consistent with Q1 expectation on expanded heavy equipment fleet
Q1 spending was 24% lower than prior year due to the extensive deferred maintenance completed in Q1 2019
Free cash flow1 of $9 million2 was resultant of our front loaded capital program
Q1 investment of $1.5 million2 was contributed to our component rebuild joint venture
Free cash flow 1 generation of $9 million2 consistent with Q1 expectation
1.
See slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2.
Figures are in Canadian dollars
BALANCE SHEET
(figures in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Cash
$39
$6
Liquidity
1
108
115
Property, plant & equipment
617
588
Total assets
837
793
Senior debt
1,2
$362
2.0x
$296
1.7x
Net debt
1,2
438
2.4x
407
2.3x
December 31, 2018
$20
116
528
690
$322
3.2x
365
3.6x
Senior debt1 increase in Q1 2020 of $65 million3 based on:
Increase in cash on balance sheet of $33 million3
Leased growth spending of $26 million3
Assets of $837 million3 up over 2.1x from December 2017
Increases in total assets reflects expected peak of recent acquisitions and growth capital1
Senior debt leverage
1
3.2x
1.9x
1.9x
1.6x
2015
2016
2017
2018
2.0x 1.7x
2019
2020-Q1
Senior debt leverage1 ratio change based on cash balance and Q1 growth spending
1.
See slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures
3. Figures are in Canadian dollars
2.
Leverage ratios calculated on a trailing twelve month basis
RETURNS ON CAPITAL & EQUITY
Return on Invested Capital1 - upward trend is currently at 9.9%
Invested capital1 of $626 million continued to climb on growth capital in Q1
Strong 2020 Q1 KPIs across the board (revenue, adjusted EPS1 and adjusted EBITDA1) validate acquisition & growth strategy
Return on Equity1 - 28.4% return represents another increase for shareholders
Driven by strong earnings and shareholder friendly capital allocation in equity
Conversion of debentures in April will increase shareholders' equity ~$40 million
28.4% 26.4%
16.8%
5.0%
2.2%
Return
9.6%
9.9%
8.0%
5.4%
0.8%
on Invested Capital
1
1
Return on Equity
2016 to 2019
2020-Q1
Continued positive trends in ROIC1 & ROE1 demonstrate strong fundamentals
Figures are in Canadian dollars
1. See slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2020 Q2 ESTIMATES
(figures in C$ millions, except per share amounts)
KEY MEASURES
Adjusted EBITDA
1
Adjusted EPS
1
Sustaining capital
1
Free cash flow
1
OTHER MEASURES
Growth capital
1
Leverage ratios
Senior debt
1,2
Net debt
1,2
Share purchases
NCIB
Trust account
2020 Q2
2020 Q1
Estimates
2019 Q2
$60
$21
-
$27
$37
$0.70
$0.15
-
$0.30
$0.43
$38
$10
-
$14
$36
$9
$10
-
$15
$2
$29)
nil
$8)
2.0x
2.0x
-
2.4x
2.2x
2.4x
2.2x
-
2.6x
2.9x
$5)
$4
-
$7
nil)
$7)
nil
nil)
Expected reduction of ~35% from 2019 Q2 Positive earnings based on EBITDA range 50% reduction implemented moving forward Steady cash flow on capital spending cuts
Suspended until further notice Liquidity to remain above $100m Targeted $40m reduction by June 30 Strategic NCIB remains in place Purchases completed for the year
Q2 likely to be low point of 2020 with steady normalization in second half
1.
See slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2.
Leverage ratios calculated on a trailing twelve month basis
APPENDIX
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Premier provider of mining services and heavy construction in western Canada with over 65 years in business
49% interest in Nuna Group of Companies, the premier mining contractor in northern Canada for more than 25 years
Mobile fleet of over 900 heavy equipment assets provides operational flexibility and is fully backed by support equipment & associated infrastructure
TSX and NYSE listings: "NOA"
Share price: $6.811
52-weeklow/high: $5.81/$17.291
Market capitalization3: $168.8 million1
Shares outstanding: 24.8 million1,2
Dividend of $0.04 per share paid quarterly
S&P Rating - 'B+' | Stable outlook
From concept & construction to operations &
closure, our experienced teams provide safe, cost- effective solutions in challenging environments
Mining Services
Heavy Construction
Figures are in Canadian dollars
3.
See slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures
1.
Toronto Stock Exchange, close of business May 5, 2020
11
2.
Based on common public shares (excludes 2.2 million shares held in treasury)
LONG TERM OIL SANDS CONTRACTS
Long-termcontracts remain in place with run-of-mine projections averaging 30+ years of remaining life
Oil sands production resiliency through the crisis is a testament to the operating model of mining operations
Owner
Contract1,22000
2010
2020
2030
2040
2050
2060
Base Mine -
Suncor Energy
MUA
BM
Contract term
Millenium & North
2023
2040
Services Inc.
with term
Expected mine life
Steepbank
MUC
FH
2023
2059
Fort Hills Mine
Fort Hills Energy LP
with term
Mildred Lake &
Syncrude Canada
MSA
ML
2021
2046
Aurora mines
with term
Kearl Mine
Imperial Oil Limited
MSA
KM
2022
2060
Horizon Mine
Canadian Natural
MSA
HM
2020
2055
Resources Limited
Contractual backlog3 provides committed revenue of $1.0 billion through 2025
Figures are in Canadian dollars
1.
MUA - Multiple Use Agreement; MUC - Multiple Use Contract; MSA - Multiple Service Agreement. 3. See slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2.
'With term' reflects term commitments qualifying for contractual backlog
HEAVY EQUIPMENT FLEET
As at March 31, 2020, over 900 mobile heavy equipment assets provide operational flexibility
Managed on an individual asset bases and deployed with sole objective of maximum utilization
Fleet count includes ~280 assets operated within Nuna Group of Companies
Commissioning of large hydraulic shovel & a dedicated Nuna fleet for a gold project increased the Q1 fleet count
New replacement value1 of fleet calculated at $1.9 billion excludes the cost of infrastructure and support equipment
Heavy Equipment Fleet
Rigid frame trucks
277
Articulated trucks
59
Loading units
304
Dozers
154
Graders
57
Specialty & other
61
Total fleet
912
New replacement value1 of $1.9 billion is the culmination of prudent investing & maintenance
Figures are in Canadian dollars
1. See Slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures
NUNA GROUP OF COMPANIES
Nuna Group of Companies is the premier mining contractor in northern Canada
Formed in 1993, Nuna is the established incumbent contractor on the mine sites in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories
Q3 2019 represented strongest quarter of activity on record with momentum continuing to build
Proudly Inuit-owned through the Kitikmeot Corporation, Nuna is poised & accredited to benefit from continued mine development in remote locations, including northern Saskatchewan and Ontario
Over 40% of workforce is Indigenous with joint venture structures in place designed to support local communities
FIRST NATION & INUIT PARTNERSHIPS
Kitikmeot Corporation
Majority partner in Nuna, Kitikmeot Corporation is a wholly-owned business of Kitikmeot Inuit Association
Mikisew Group of Companies
Majority partner in Mikisew North American Limited Partnership, the Mikisew Group of Companies, is directly owned by theMikisew Cree First Nation
Dene Sky Site Services
Majority partner of Dene North Site Services Partnership, Dene Sky Site Services is owned by members of theChipewyan Prairie Dene First Nation
We take great pride & responsibility in our First Nation & Inuit partnerships
Our partners enable us to work effectively in bringing positive changes to the local communities where we operate
Partners bring decades of local experience that improve decision making
Jointly led employment initiatives achieve higher success rate than stand-alone initiatives
Collaborative investment opportunities are becoming increasingly common
FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS
The information provided in this presentation contains forward-looking statements and information which reflect the current view of North American Construction Group Ltd. (the "Company") with respect to future events and financial performance, including the Company's expectation of reducing debt and attaining a free cash flow1 range of $10 to $15 million in Q2 2020 and all financial outlook information related to 2020. Such forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions as at the date of this presentation, and the assumptions related to those plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions may change; therefore, they are presented for the purpose of assisting the Company's security holders in understanding management's views at such time regarding those future outcomes and may not be appropriate for other purposes. While the Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's views to change, the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include success of business development efforts, changes in prices of oil, gas and other commodities, availability of government infrastructure spending, availability of a skilled labour force, general economic conditions, weather conditions, performance and strategic decisions of our customers, access to equipment, changes in laws and ability to execute work.
For more complete information about the Company and the material factors and assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements please read the most recent disclosure documents posted on the Company's website www.nacg.caor filed with the SEC and the CSA. You may obtain these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedar.com.
Figures are in Canadian dollars
1. See Slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures
NON-GAAPFINANCIAL MEASURES
A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined by the securities regulatory authorities as one that purports to measure historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows, but excludes or includes amounts that would not be adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measures. Throughout this presentation, we use non-GAAP financial measures such as "growth capital", "gross profit", "margin", "free cash flow", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EPS", "cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital", "sustaining capital", "senior debt", "net debt", "adjusted EBIT" and "backlog". Definitions for these items can be found in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of our Management's Discussion & Analysis.
Other non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are "replacement value", "liquidity", "senior debt leverage", "invested capital", "return on invested capital", and "return on equity". We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by the investment community for valuation purposes, and provide useful metrics common in our industry.
"Replacement value" represents the cost to replace our fleet at market price for new equivalent equipment.
"Liquidity" is defined as cash plus available and unused Credit Facility borrowings.
"Senior debt leverage" is calculated as senior debt at period end divided by the trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA.
"Invested capital" is defined as net debt plus shareholders' equity.
"Return on invested capital" is calculated as adjusted EBIT less current income tax expense and deferred income tax expense for the trailing twelve months divided by the average invested capital over the same period.
"Return on equity" is calculated as adjusted net earnings for the trailing twelve months divided by the average shareholders' equity over the same period.
