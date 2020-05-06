North American Construction : NOA – Q1 2020 Results Presentation 0 05/06/2020 | 06:04pm EDT Send by mail :

pandemic has reinforced our culture and conviction of keeping employees safe Execution of safe work practices matters above all else Exposure Hours1 4.2 4.2 3.4 3.1 2.7 2.32.1 1.6 Total Recordable Injury Frequency 0.5 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q1 TTM 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Q1 TTM 1. In millions, exposure hours are the total number of hours of employment including overtime and training but excluding leave, sickness and other absences 2 BUSINESS UPDATE Strong Q1 2020 showcased the revenue potential of our well-maintained heavy equipment fleet

well-maintained heavy equipment fleet Favorable operating conditions throughout the 2019/2020 winter season generated high operating hours Maintenance investments provided upside in equipment reliability

Since mid-March, focus has been on our COVID-19 response

mid-March, focus has been on our COVID-19 response Employee safety remains paramount in everything we do Protocols mandated to ensure hygiene and physical distancing

Q2 provides opportunity to demonstrate resilience and customer alliance

Customer-first mentality; safe and low-cost is always in style Efficient workforce demobilization and subsequent mobilization

Our strategy is unchanged

Strong, long-term relationships in oil sands Mobility of heavy equipment fleet provides flexibility Geographic & commodity diversity with underutilized fleets External maintenance value proposition improves in this cost environment Capital & operational discipline to maintain liquidity and debt ratios

3 REVISED OPERATIONAL PLAN FOR 2020 In response to the impact that COVID-19 has had on our customers & operations, we have reiterated and restated six priorities for 2020 Urgent attention paid to hygiene and physical distancing; uphold zero harm safety culture Deploy & maximize utilization of available heavy equipment fleet; geographic & commodity diversity Accelerate use of brand-new component rebuild facility to drive down equipment costs Capitalize on both revenue synergies & workforce efficiencies with Nuna Group of Companies Lower vendor provided maintenance work and expand external service offerings Reduce administrative costs via reduced work schedules & abandonment of discretionary spending 4 ADJUSTED EBITDA1 AND EPS (figures in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Revenue $199 $186 $12 Gross profit 1 35 17.4% 30 15.9% 5 1.5% General & administrative expenses 2 9 4.4% 9 4.7% 0 -0.3% Net income 19 7 12 Earnings per share (EPS) $0.74 $0.29 $0.45 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $60 30.1% $52 27.9% $8 2.2% 1 $0.70 $0.51 $0.19 Adjusted EPS Revenue in Q1 up 7% from higher equipment utilization and partial quarter of installed growth capital Offsetting revenue growth was last two weeks of March and impact of Nuna reporting change Gross profit margin1 of 17% up from Q1 2019 due favourable operating conditions offset by impact of COVID-19 Exceptional operating quarter prior to the direct mine site impacts of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic Diversification efforts from mine management contracts and external maintenance continue to bolster margins General & administrative infrastructure performed well supporting high revenue output Platform is well positioned to cost effectively support the operating business during the pandemic Strong Q1 adjusted EPS1 of 70 cents despite serious impact of COVID-19 1. See slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2. Excludes stock based compensation 5 CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (figures in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated) Cash provided by operations prior to change in working capital 1 Net changes in non-cash working capital Cash provided by operating activities Sustaining capital 1 Free cash flow 1 Cash provided by operating activities in Q1 of $49 million2 reflects Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change $55) $45) $10) (6) 2) (8) $49) $47) $2) ($38) ($50) $12) $9) ($5) $14) adjusted EBITDA1 less cash interest paid Cash interest paid of $6 million 2 reflects average cost of debt of 4.5% and included bi-annual convertible debt interest

reflects average cost of debt of 4.5% and included bi-annual convertible debt interest Overall working capital investment of $6 million 2 normal for the first quarter but was impacted by accounts payable timing Sustaining capital1 in the quarter of $38 million2 consistent with Q1 expectation on expanded heavy equipment fleet Q1 spending was 24% lower than prior year due to the extensive deferred maintenance completed in Q1 2019 Free cash flow1 of $9 million2 was resultant of our front loaded capital program Q1 investment of $1.5 million 2 was contributed to our component rebuild joint venture Free cash flow 1 generation of $9 million2 consistent with Q1 expectation 1. See slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures 6 2. Figures are in Canadian dollars BALANCE SHEET (figures in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash $39 $6 Liquidity 1 108 115 Property, plant & equipment 617 588 Total assets 837 793 Senior debt 1,2 $362 2.0x $296 1.7x Net debt 1,2 438 2.4x 407 2.3x December 31, 2018 $20 116 528 690 $322 3.2x 365 3.6x Senior debt1 increase in Q1 2020 of $65 million3 based on: Increase in cash on balance sheet of $33 million 3 Leased growth spending of $26 million 3 Assets of $837 million3 up over 2.1x from December 2017 Increases in total assets reflects expected peak of recent acquisitions and growth capital 1 Senior debt leverage 1 3.2x 1.9x 1.9x 1.6x 2015 2016 2017 2018 2.0x 1.7x 2019 2020-Q1 Senior debt leverage1 ratio change based on cash balance and Q1 growth spending 1. See slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures 3. Figures are in Canadian dollars 2. Leverage ratios calculated on a trailing twelve month basis 7 RETURNS ON CAPITAL & EQUITY Return on Invested Capital1 - upward trend is currently at 9.9% Invested capital 1 of $626 million continued to climb on growth capital in Q1

of $626 million continued to climb on growth capital in Q1 Strong 2020 Q1 KPIs across the board (revenue, adjusted EPS 1 and adjusted EBITDA 1 ) validate acquisition & growth strategy Return on Equity1 - 28.4% return represents another increase for shareholders Driven by strong earnings and shareholder friendly capital allocation in equity

Conversion of debentures in April will increase shareholders' equity ~$40 million 28.4% 26.4% 16.8% 5.0% 2.2% Return 9.6% 9.9% 8.0% 5.4% 0.8% on Invested Capital 1 1 Return on Equity 2016 to 2019 2020-Q1 Continued positive trends in ROIC1 & ROE1 demonstrate strong fundamentals Figures are in Canadian dollars 8 1. See slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2020 Q2 ESTIMATES (figures in C$ millions, except per share amounts) KEY MEASURES Adjusted EBITDA 1 Adjusted EPS 1 Sustaining capital 1 Free cash flow 1 OTHER MEASURES Growth capital 1 Leverage ratios Senior debt 1,2 Net debt 1,2 Share purchases NCIB Trust account 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 Estimates 2019 Q2 $60 $21 - $27 $37 $0.70 $0.15 - $0.30 $0.43 $38 $10 - $14 $36 $9 $10 - $15 $2 $29) nil $8) 2.0x 2.0x - 2.4x 2.2x 2.4x 2.2x - 2.6x 2.9x $5) $4 - $7 nil) $7) nil nil) Expected reduction of ~35% from 2019 Q2 Positive earnings based on EBITDA range 50% reduction implemented moving forward Steady cash flow on capital spending cuts Suspended until further notice Liquidity to remain above $100m Targeted $40m reduction by June 30 Strategic NCIB remains in place Purchases completed for the year Q2 likely to be low point of 2020 with steady normalization in second half 1. See slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures 9 2. Leverage ratios calculated on a trailing twelve month basis APPENDIX COMPANY OVERVIEW Premier provider of mining services and heavy construction in western Canada with over 65 years in business

49% interest in Nuna Group of Companies, the premier mining contractor in northern Canada for more than 25 years

Mobile fleet of over 900 heavy equipment assets provides operational flexibility and is fully backed by support equipment & associated infrastructure

TSX and NYSE listings: "NOA"

Share price: $6.81 1 52-week low/high: $5.81/$17.29 1 Market capitalization 3 : $168.8 million 1 Shares outstanding: 24.8 million 1,2 Dividend of $0.04 per share paid quarterly S&P Rating - 'B+' | Stable outlook

From concept & construction to operations & closure, our experienced teams provide safe, cost- effective solutions in challenging environments Mining Services Heavy Construction Figures are in Canadian dollars 3. See slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures 1. Toronto Stock Exchange, close of business May 5, 2020 11 2. Based on common public shares (excludes 2.2 million shares held in treasury) LONG TERM OIL SANDS CONTRACTS Long-term contracts remain in place with run-of-mine projections averaging 30+ years of remaining life

contracts remain in place with run-of-mine projections averaging 30+ years of remaining life Oil sands production resiliency through the crisis is a testament to the operating model of mining operations Owner Contract1,2 2000 2010 2020 2030 2040 2050 2060 Base Mine - Suncor Energy MUA BM Contract term Millenium & North 2023 2040 Services Inc. with term Expected mine life Steepbank MUC FH 2023 2059 Fort Hills Mine Fort Hills Energy LP with term Mildred Lake & Syncrude Canada MSA ML 2021 2046 Aurora mines with term Kearl Mine Imperial Oil Limited MSA KM 2022 2060 Horizon Mine Canadian Natural MSA HM 2020 2055 Resources Limited Contractual backlog3 provides committed revenue of $1.0 billion through 2025 Figures are in Canadian dollars 1. MUA - Multiple Use Agreement; MUC - Multiple Use Contract; MSA - Multiple Service Agreement. 3. See slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures 12 2. 'With term' reflects term commitments qualifying for contractual backlog HEAVY EQUIPMENT FLEET As at March 31, 2020, over 900 mobile heavy equipment assets provide operational flexibility

Managed on an individual asset bases and deployed with sole objective of maximum utilization Fleet count includes ~280 assets operated within Nuna Group of Companies

Commissioning of large hydraulic shovel & a dedicated Nuna fleet for a gold project increased the Q1 fleet count

New replacement value 1 of fleet calculated at $1.9 billion excludes the cost of infrastructure and support equipment Heavy Equipment Fleet Rigid frame trucks 277 Articulated trucks 59 Loading units 304 Dozers 154 Graders 57 Specialty & other 61 Total fleet 912 New replacement value1 of $1.9 billion is the culmination of prudent investing & maintenance Figures are in Canadian dollars 1. See Slide 17 for Non-GAAP Financial Measures 13 NUNA GROUP OF COMPANIES Nuna Group of Companies is the premier mining contractor in northern Canada

Formed in 1993, Nuna is the established incumbent contractor on the mine sites in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories

Q3 2019 represented strongest quarter of activity on record with momentum continuing to build

Proudly Inuit-owned through the Kitikmeot Corporation, Nuna is poised & accredited to benefit from continued mine development in remote locations, including northern Saskatchewan and Ontario

Inuit-owned through the Kitikmeot Corporation, Nuna is poised & accredited to benefit from continued mine development in remote locations, including northern Saskatchewan and Ontario Over 40% of workforce is Indigenous with joint venture structures in place designed to support local communities 14 FIRST NATION & INUIT PARTNERSHIPS Kitikmeot Corporation Majority partner in Nuna, Kitikmeot Corporation is a wholly-owned business of Kitikmeot Inuit Association Mikisew Group of Companies Majority partner in Mikisew North American Limited Partnership, the Mikisew Group of Companies, is directly owned by the Mikisew Cree First Nation Dene Sky Site Services Majority partner of Dene North Site Services Partnership, Dene Sky Site Services is owned by members of the Chipewyan Prairie Dene First Nation We take great pride & responsibility in our First Nation & Inuit partnerships Our partners enable us to work effectively in bringing positive changes to the local communities where we operate

Partners bring decades of local experience that improve decision making

Jointly led employment initiatives achieve higher success rate than stand-alone initiatives

