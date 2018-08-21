North American Income Trust () : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The North American Income Trust PLC ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007GCUW7G2BKY360

The Company announces that it is satisfied, by virtue of the points listed below, that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the closed period (as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which ends on the date of the announcement of the Half Yearly Report for the six months ended 31 July 2018 has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ('RIS'). The Company is therefore not prohibited from purchasing its own securities during this period.

In so stating the Company has regard to;

1) the announcement on 6 August 2018 of the net asset value per share as of the close of business on 31 July 2018,

2) the Company's belief, following reasonable enquiries, that there will be no material difference between the information published on 6 August 2018 and that to be included in the forthcoming announcement of the Half Yearly Financial Report,

3) the Company's practice of calculating net asset values per share each business day and the announcement of these net asset values to an RIS,

4) there being no other unpublished information which constitutes price-sensitive information in respect of the Company's securities, and

5) there being no unquoted investments within the Company's portfolio.

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC