North American Income Trust () : Director Declaration

The North American Income Trust plc (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007GCUW7G2BKY360

Director's Other Publicly Quoted Directorships

As required by the UKLA Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises of the following change to the information disclosed in respect of a Director of the Company:

Directorships in publicly quoted companies:

Ms Karyn Lamont has been elected to the Board of iomart Group plc on 27 February 2019

27 February 2019

