NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC    NAIT   GB0000293620

NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(NAIT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 02/27 11:25:00 am
1425 GBp   -0.18%
North American Income Trust () : Director Declaration

02/27/2019 | 11:40am EST

The North American Income Trust plc (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007GCUW7G2BKY360

Director's Other Publicly Quoted Directorships

As required by the UKLA Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises of the following change to the information disclosed in respect of a Director of the Company:

Directorships in publicly quoted companies:

Ms Karyn Lamont has been elected to the Board of iomart Group plc on 27 February 2019

27 February 2019

Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited, Secretary

0131 528 4000

Disclaimer

The North American Income Trust plc published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 16:39:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
James Gordon Dickson Ferguson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Susan Ilene Rice Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles John Roberson Park Independent Non-Executive Director
Karyn Lamont Independent Non-Executive Director
Susannah E. Nicklin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC15.12%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS27.95%954
DRAPER ESPRIT-3.70%812
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION15.87%380
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-2.51%371
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP16.43%175
