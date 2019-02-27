North American Income Trust () : Director Declaration

The North American Income Trust plc (the 'Company')
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493007GCUW7G2BKY360
Director's Other Publicly Quoted Directorships
As required by the UKLA Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises of the following change to the information disclosed in respect of a Director of the Company:
Directorships in publicly quoted companies:
Ms Karyn Lamont has been elected to the Board of iomart Group plc on 27 February 2019
27 February 2019
Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited, Secretary
0131 528 4000
Disclaimer
The North American Income Trust plc published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 16:39:04 UTC