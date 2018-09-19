Log in
North American Income Trust () : Net Asset Value(s)

09/19/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 18 September 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

The North American Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

1437.95p

Ordinary

The North American Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

1461.90p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

The North American Income Trust plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 10:47:03 UTC
