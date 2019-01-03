Log in
North American Income Trust PLC    NAIT   GB0000293620

NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (NAIT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/03 01:02:14 pm
1247.5 GBp   -1.38%
North American Income Trust () : Net Asset Value(s)

01/03/2019 | 01:09pm CET

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 2 January 2019. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

The North American Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Excluding Income

1320.92p

Ordinary

The North American Income Trust PLC Undiluted

Including Income

1352.80p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

The North American Income Trust plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 12:08:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
James Gordon Dickson Ferguson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Susan Ilene Rice Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles John Roberson Park Independent Non-Executive Director
Karyn Lamont Independent Non-Executive Director
Susannah E. Nicklin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC2.02%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.13%769
DRAPER ESPRIT2.78%690
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-0.46%366
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%349
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP3.27%154
