Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  North American Nickel Inc.       CA65704T1084

NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC.
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

North American Nickel Provides Exploration Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 08:05pm CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2018) - North American Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NAN) (OTCQB: WSCRF) (CUSIP: 65704T108) (the "Company") has completed its 2018 exploration and drilling program at the Company's 100% owned Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-PGM project in Southwest Greenland.

NAN completed 14,287.6 metres of drilling this season, which includes 1,305m at the Qeqertaasaq Carbonatite Complex (see news release dated September 10, 2018). This represents an increase of 5,520.6m from our previous program in 2017. This year's program was achieved over a 15 week period and surpassed the initial planned program of 12,500m.

The 2018 exploration program took a step away from NAN's previous exploration strategy, which involved the systematic follow-up down plunge of known mineral zones, anticipating that these shallow pipe-like bodies would grow in size at depth and achieve an economic threshold. The strategy for 2018 placed an emphasis on evaluating the roots of large intrusions that contain thick intervals of noritic rock with unusually high magnesium oxide (MgO) concentrations. This new approach, was driven by the technical data that indicated that the majority of the highest-grade mineralization comprising of heavily disseminated, net-textured, breccia and massive sulphides are hosted within a specific high MgO rock type termed melanorite.

This strategy drove NAN to investigate the contacts, keels, and root zones of some of the intrusions where there is space for a large tonnage melanorite hosted deposit of high-grade breccia and massive sulphide mineralization within a broader envelope of disseminated sulphide.

Exploration activity in 2018 was focused on the use of geological and geophysical data to target the melanorite contact and keel zones of prioritized intrusions at Fossilik, P-030-31-32, P-008, Pingo and in the footprint of the Imiak Hill Complex (Figure 1). The program included the use of deep-penetrating surface electromagnetic methods designed to optimize the possibility of detecting large conductive massive sulphide bodies at depth, coupled with borehole electromagnetic surveys (BHEM), structural geology, surface physical property, geochemical sampling, and 3D modeling. The extensive program of work has generated the data and samples required to add significant value to the Maniitsoq database, and provides a basis to refine future exploration strategies.

NAN's CEO Keith Morrison stated, "The Greenland Norite Belt, when compared on a global basis to other NiS exploration projects, is unusually well endowed with numerous zones of high-quality Ni-Cu-Co-precious metal mineralization. The bulk of the known occurrences within the belt, have elevated Ni grades with high Ni tenors. Outside of the Maniitsoq project, there are very few opportunities for exploration assets, located in a supportive jurisdiction, that offers the combination of exploration potential and metal value that if successful, will supply the long term market demand for strategic base metals."

The 2018 program of work was executed from the Maniitsoq Camp. Despite challenging weather conditions this season, a total of 14,287.6m of drilling in 33 holes was completed by early September. These numbers include 6 holes drilled on the Qeqertaasaq Carbonatite Complex designed to test potential nickel targets and evaluate the strategic metal potential in this area. Table 1 provides a list of the drilling completed at each target area. Turnaround time from shipping of samples out of camp to receipt of finalized assays is approximately 6 to 10 weeks. The Company plans to collate assay results as they are received and report them by target area or grouped target areas.

Table 1: Listing of 2018 Drill Holes by Target Area

Target AreaHole NumberLength (m)
Fossilik:P-058 DeepMQ-18-158797
Fossilik BodyMQ-18-161948
Fossilik Body MQ-18-1731164
Fossilik Body MQ-18-184814.7
P-246MQ-18-189260.1

Imiak Hill Complex: Spotty HillMQ-18-157788
G-036MQ-18-160579
G-026MQ-18-165**22.2
G-026MQ-18-166690.8
G-017MQ-18-170732.8
G-017MQ-18-178498
G-026MQ-18-179461

P-030/P-032:  
P-032MQ-18-181645
P-030MQ-18-186417
P-031MQ-18-188672

P-008:MQ-18-162171
 MQ-18-163231
 MQ-18-167326
 MQ-18-177443

Pingo: MQ-18-183333
 MQ-18-185321
 MQ-18-187363

OTHER:

G-025MQ-18-176516
P-005MQ-18-164122
P-293MQ-18-180252
P-293MQ-18-18286
P-012MQ-18-159329

Qeqertaasaq Carbonatite Complex:


MQ-18-168140

MQ-18-169413

MQ-18-171104

MQ-18-172203

MQ-18-174224

MQ-18-175221

 TOTAL:14,287.6

Notes:
*EOH lengths have been rounded to nearest decimetre
** Hole stopped and re-drilled as MQ-18-166

Technical Information; "Qualified Person"

The Company is not aware of any legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the project other than those set out in its annual information form filed on www.sedar.com. Please see below under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements" for further details regarding risks facing the Company.

All technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Peter C. Lightfoot, Ph.D., P.Geo. (Chief Geologist), who is the Qualified Person for the Company.

About North American Nickel

North American Nickel is a mineral exploration company with 100% owned properties in Maniitsoq, Greenland and Sudbury, Ontario.

The Maniitsoq property in Greenland is a Camp scale permitted exploration project comprising 2,985 square km covering numerous high-grade nickel-copper + cobalt sulphide occurrences associated with norite and other mafic-ultramafic intrusions of the Greenland Norite Belt (GNB). The >75km-long belt is situated along, and near, the southwest coast of Greenland accessible from the existing Seqi deep water port with an all year-round shipping season and hydroelectric power potential from a quantified watershed.

The Post Creek/Halcyon property in Sudbury is strategically located adjacent to the past producing Podolsky copper-nickel-platinum group metal deposit of KGHM International Ltd. The property lies along the extension of the Whistle Offset dyke structure. Such geological structures host major Ni-Cu-PGM deposits and producing mines within the Sudbury Camp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of the Company. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the success of exploration activities; impact of mineralogy, estimation of mineral resources at mineral projects of the Company; the future economics of minerals including nickel and copper; synergies and financial impact facilities; the benefits of the development potential of the properties of the Company and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include variations in metal grades, changes in market conditions, variations in recovery rates, risks relating to international operations, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to the failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed.

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbours created thereby. Since these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results. For further information on the project, please see National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (SRK) dated effective March 24th, 2016, titled "Independent Technical Report for the Maniitsoq Nickel-Copper-PGM Project, Greenland", available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com or at www.northamericannickel.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mark Fedikow
President
North American Nickel Inc.

For more information contact:

North American Nickel Inc.
Jaclyn Ruptash
Corporate Communications
(604) 770-4334
Toll free: 1-866-816-0118

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2081/38772_rsz.jpg

Figure 1: Location of 2018 drilling.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2081/38772_enhancednan.jpg


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC.
08:05pNorth American Nickel Provides Exploration Update
NE
09/12NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. : - Qeqertassaq Carbonatite Complex Exploration Updat..
AQ
09/10NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. : Qeqertassaq Carbonatite Complex Exploration Update
NE
09/10NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. : Qeqertassaq Carbonatite Complex Exploration Update
AQ
08/07NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL : Maniitsoq Exploration Program Update Significant Sulphid..
AQ
07/31Maniitsoq Exploration Program Update Significant Sulphide Mineralization Inte..
NE
07/31NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL : Maniitsoq Exploration Program Update Significant Sulphid..
AQ
07/09North American Nickel Awarded New Mineral Licences in Greenland
NE
07/09NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL : Awarded New Mineral Licences in Greenland
AQ
07/03NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. : 2018 Maniitsoq Exploration Program Underw
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/03A Review Of The North American EV Metal Miners 
05/22North American Nickel appoints new CFO 
04/24Introducing The IMJI Nickel Subsector Index 
Managers
NameTitle
Richard William Morrison Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark M. Fedikow President
John William Sabine Non-Executive Chairman
Sarah-Wenjia Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Edward Ford Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC.0
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-11.89%31 772
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%26 828
HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD-3.30%17 381
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%12 470
VEDANTA LTD--.--%12 049
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.