North American Palladium Announces Live Webcast of Investor Day Presentation

TORONTO, March 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Palladium Ltd. ("NAP" or the "Company") (TSX:PDL) (OTC PINK:PALDF) will host an Investor Day in Toronto on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Company executive and management will present a business overview, operational details, growth strategies and exploration updates. In addition, Nikos Kavalis, founding partner of Metals Focus, one of the world’s leading, independent precious metals consultancies, will present his views and outlook on the palladium market. The event is expected to conclude at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET.



This event will be webcast live at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here .

The presentation video and slides will be made available by end of day, March 26, 2019 at www.nap.com .

About North American Palladium Ltd.

North American Palladium (TSX: PDL) (OTC PINK: PALDF) is a Canadian company with more than 25 years of production at the Lac des Iles Mine in a low-risk jurisdiction northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. North American Palladium is the world’s only pure play palladium producer. With over 700 employees, the Lac des Iles Mine features a unique, world-class ore body and modern infrastructure, including both an underground mine and surface operations.

