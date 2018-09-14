North American Palladium Comments on Inquest into Miner's Death

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Palladium Ltd. ("NAP" or “the Company”) issues the following statement on the conclusion of the coroner’s inquest into the 2014 death of Pascal Goulet, an employee of the Company who died while working at Lac des Iles mine.



“Everyone at NAP was impacted by the death of Pascal Goulet. We continue to extend our condolences to Melanie Goulet and the entire Goulet family, whose lives have been altered forever as a result of this tragic event. We will always mourn the loss of one of our own. None of our employees should ever go to work and not get home safely to their families,” said Jim Gallagher, President and CEO of North American Palladium.

“On behalf of NAP, I would like to acknowledge the Coroner, Dr. Michael Wilson for his professionalism and leadership during the proceedings, as well as members of the jury for their insightful recommendations and careful consideration of the testimony. We also wish to extend our appreciation to members of the Crown, the Ministry of Labour and the United Steelworkers Local 9422, all of whom share our interest in preventing something like this from ever happening again,” continued Mr. Gallagher.

NAP will carefully review and consider all recommendations from the jury, and will focus on incorporating the recommendations into the Company’s actions moving forward. This review, coupled with the three recommendations and five process improvements that were implemented following the joint investigation with the United Steelworkers in 2014, will help make the Company’s operations safer all employees.

