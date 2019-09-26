North American Palladium Recognized as TSX30 Company

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Palladium Ltd. ("NAP" or the "Company") (TSX:PDL) (OTC PINK:PALDF) is pleased to announce it has been recognized in the inaugural TSX30 as one of the top 30 Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) listed stocks based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation over the past three years. The TSX30 is aimed at recognizing the achievements of some of the best performing companies listed on the TSX.



“We are very proud to be included in the TSX30, alongside some of the most compelling success stories on the TSX,” stated Jim Gallagher, President and CEO. “North American Palladium has worked tirelessly to enhance its operational performance and further drive shareholder return. We are confident inclusion in this recognition program will further open up investment interest in North American Palladium by investors looking to track top-performing, dividend-paying companies.”

NAP has delivered record production and revenue in 2019 and almost $91 million in free cash flow in the first half of this year. The Company has paid a growing quarterly dividend for the past three quarters, with a special dividend being paid out in Q2 2019.

About North American Palladium Ltd.

North American Palladium (TSX: PDL) (OTC PINK: PALDF) is a Canadian company with 25 years of production at the Lac des Iles Mine in a low-risk jurisdiction northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. North American Palladium is the world’s only pure play palladium producer. With over 700 employees, the Lac des Iles Mine features a unique, world-class ore body and modern infrastructure, including both an underground mine and surface operations.