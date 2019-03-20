Log in
NORTH ENERGY ASA

(NORTH)
North Energy : Board approves Annual Accounts for 2018

03/20/2019 | 01:56pm EDT

20.03.2019 17:46:33 CET

Oslo, 20 March 2019

The Board of North Energy ASA (Ticker «NORTH») has today approved the annual accounts for 2018. The numbers are identical to the preliminary 2018 accounts published as part of the fourth quarter 2018 financials on 27 February 2019.

The Annual Report for 2018, with complete annual accounts, will be published through a stock exchange announcement and on the Company website www.northenergy.no during April 2019.

Further information from:
Knut Sæberg, CEO
Mob: +47 918 00 720 | E-mail: knut.saeberg@northenergy.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

North Energy ASA published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 17:54:13 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Knut Sæberg Chief Executive Officer
Anders Onarheim Chairman
Rune Damm Finance Manager
Jogeir Romestrand Independent Director
Elin Karfjell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTH ENERGY ASA17.04%26
CNOOC LTD14.14%78 941
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.02%76 402
EOG RESOURCES INC.6.50%53 875
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.80%49 597
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.14%33 303
