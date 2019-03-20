North Energy : Board approves Annual Accounts for 2018

20.03.2019 17:46:33 CET

Oslo, 20 March 2019

The Board of North Energy ASA (Ticker «NORTH») has today approved the annual accounts for 2018. The numbers are identical to the preliminary 2018 accounts published as part of the fourth quarter 2018 financials on 27 February 2019.

The Annual Report for 2018, with complete annual accounts, will be published through a stock exchange announcement and on the Company website www.northenergy.no during April 2019.

Further information from:

Knut Sæberg, CEO

Mob: +47 918 00 720 | E-mail: knut.saeberg@northenergy.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.