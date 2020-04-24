North Energy : Merger between intra-group companies

In order to simplify the company structure in the group, North Energy ASA proposes to merge the subsidiary North Energy Capital AS and North Energy ASA. The proposed merger will follow the simplified rules as set out in the Public Limited Company Act § 13-24.

The Board of Directors in North Energy ASA and North Energy Capital AS have signed a mutual merger plan. The merger provides that all of North Energy Capital AS' assets, rights and obligations will be transferred to North Energy ASA without consideration and North Energy Capital AS will thereafter be dissolved.

Final resolution of the merger will be adopted by the Board of Directors at the earliest one month after the merger plan has been submitted and published by the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

The merger plan including attachments can be found here:

