Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  North Energy ASA    NORTH   NO0010550056

NORTH ENERGY ASA (NORTH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

North Energy : gradually building its investment portfolio – Results for the second quarter and first half year 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 08:22am CEST

24.08.2018 07:30:00 CET

Oslo, 24 August 2018

North Energy ASA ('North Energy' or 'Company') recorded a comprehensive income of NOK 18.3 million in the second quarter of 2018, compared to a comprehensive income of NOK 37.2 million in the corresponding quarter 2017. Last year's result was impacted by the financial gain of NOK 45.4 million arising from the sale of Interoil bonds, while this quarter's result is influenced by an increase in market value of the investment portfolio as well as realised gains from sale of selected investments. In addition, the level of operating expenses is materially lower this quarter compared to the second quarter last year.

North Energy's total financial investment portfolio is gradually increasing and is now reported to NOK 172.2 million, measured at market value. The portfolio consists of industrial holdings, listed financial investments and other financial investments. The industrial holdings includes the Company's shares in Reach Subsea where North Energy is the major shareholder. The listed financial investments consist of shares in Touchstone Exploration and Polarcus Ltd., amongst others. During the quarter the shares in Polarcus Ltd. has been partially realised with a reported gain of NOK 6.5 million.

The tax settlement for the discontinued petroleum activities in the subsidiary North E&P are still outstanding with the Norwegian Oil Tax Office. North E&P filed the tax return for 2017 with the Norwegian government in October last year and requested for an early tax settlement. However, there are still no indications regarding the timing of the settlement.

The Company is financed with equity of NOK 413 million and, as of 30 June, North Energy had a net cash position of NOK 61.4 million. Including the value of tax losses carried forward in North E&P, the net cash position was NOK 262.1 million. The proceeds to be received from the liquidation of North E&P are depending on the final assessment by the Norwegian Oil Taxation Office.

'We are pleased to see that the investment portfolio is continuously increasing in market value and will continue to evaluate good business opportunities.' says the CEO, Knut Sæberg.

The interim financial report for the second quarter and the first half year 2018 is attached here and available at the Company's website, www.northenergy.no.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Sæberg, CEO
Mobile: +47 918 00 720 | E-mail: knut.saeberg@northenergy.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

North Energy Interim report Q2 2018

Disclaimer

North Energy ASA published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTH ENERGY ASA
08:22aNORTH ENERGY : gradually building its investment portfolio – Results for t..
PU
07:36aNORTH ENERGY : Results for the second quarter and first half year 2018
PU
07:31aNORTH ENERGY ASA : - gradually building its investment portfolio - Results for t..
AQ
08/02REACH SUBSEA : Mandatory notifications of trade and disclosure of shareholding
AQ
08/01NORTH ENERGY : Mandatory notification of trades and disclosure of shareholdings
PU
08/01NORTH ENERGY ASA : - Mandatory notification of trades and disclosure of sharehol..
AQ
07/27REACH SUBSEA ASA : - Mandatory notifications of trade and disclosure of sharehol..
AQ
07/24REACH SUBSEA ASA : - Mandatory notifications of trade and disclosure of sharehol..
AQ
05/31NORTH ENERGY ASA : -Mandatory notifications of trade and disclosure of sharehold..
AQ
05/31NORTH ENERGY : Minutes from ordinary general meeting 2018
PU
More news
Chart NORTH ENERGY ASA
Duration : Period :
North Energy ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTH ENERGY ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Knut Sæberg Chief Executive Officer
Anders Onarheim Chairman
Rune Damm Finance Manager
Jogeir Romestrand Independent Director
Elin Karfjell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTH ENERGY ASA-6.79%28
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.26%82 381
CNOOC LTD14.44%70 832
EOG RESOURCES7.87%66 892
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.70%60 329
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.96%42 097
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.