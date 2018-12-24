Northam Platinum : Dealings in securities

Published on 24 December 2018
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ('Listings Requirements'), Northam advises its shareholders of the following dealings by an associate of a director of a major subsidiary of the company:
|
Name of director of major subsidiary
|
Mr L C van Schalkwyk
|
Name of associate
|
Mrs C van Schalkwyk
|
Relationship with director
|
Wife of Mr van Schalkwyk
|
Name of major subsidiary
|
Booysendal Platinum Proprietary Limited
|
Nature and extent of director's interest
|
Indirect beneficial purchase of shares
|
Class of shares
|
Ordinary shares
|
Date of transaction
|
18 December 2018
|
Transactions completed on market
|
Yes
|
Clearance obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listing Requirements
|
Yes
|
Price per ordinary share
|
Various different trades with the following price information:
- volume weighted average price of R41.5804;
- highest price of R41.60.; and
- lowest price of R41.55
|
Total number of ordinary shares
|
15 300
|
Value of transaction
|
R636 179.48
Johannesburg
24 December 2018
Sponsor and Debt Sponsor
One Capital
Disclaimer
Northam Platinum Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 09:19:01 UTC