NORTHAM PLATINUM LIMITED
Northam Platinum : Dealings in securities

12/24/2018 | 10:20am CET
Published on 24 December 2018

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ('Listings Requirements'), Northam advises its shareholders of the following dealings by an associate of a director of a major subsidiary of the company:

Name of director of major subsidiary Mr L C van Schalkwyk
Name of associate Mrs C van Schalkwyk
Relationship with director Wife of Mr van Schalkwyk
Name of major subsidiary Booysendal Platinum Proprietary Limited
Nature and extent of director's interest Indirect beneficial purchase of shares
Class of shares Ordinary shares
Date of transaction 18 December 2018
Transactions completed on market Yes
Clearance obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listing Requirements Yes
Price per ordinary share Various different trades with the following price information:
- volume weighted average price of R41.5804;
- highest price of R41.60.; and
- lowest price of R41.55
Total number of ordinary shares 15 300
Value of transaction R636 179.48

Johannesburg
24 December 2018

Sponsor and Debt Sponsor
One Capital

Disclaimer

Northam Platinum Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 09:19:01 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHAM PLATINUM LIMITED-18.83%1 429
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 549
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD50.77%9 941
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-7.41%8 401
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 323
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.-37.56%4 793
