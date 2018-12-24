Northam Platinum : Dealings in securities

Published on 24 December 2018

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.66 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ('Listings Requirements'), Northam advises its shareholders of the following dealings by an associate of a director of a major subsidiary of the company:

Name of director of major subsidiary Mr L C van Schalkwyk Name of associate Mrs C van Schalkwyk Relationship with director Wife of Mr van Schalkwyk Name of major subsidiary Booysendal Platinum Proprietary Limited Nature and extent of director's interest Indirect beneficial purchase of shares Class of shares Ordinary shares Date of transaction 18 December 2018 Transactions completed on market Yes Clearance obtained in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the Listing Requirements Yes Price per ordinary share Various different trades with the following price information:

- volume weighted average price of R41.5804;

- highest price of R41.60.; and

- lowest price of R41.55 Total number of ordinary shares 15 300 Value of transaction R636 179.48

Johannesburg

24 December 2018

Sponsor and Debt Sponsor

One Capital