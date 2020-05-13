Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Northamber plc    NAR   GB00B2Q99X01

NORTHAMBER PLC

(NAR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/13 05:25:34 am
69 GBp   +6.15%
05:25aNORTHAMBER : AV announces partnership with One Digital Signage
PU
05:00aNORTHAMBER : Introducing One Digital Signage
PU
05/04NORTHAMBER : AV announces partnership with Airtame
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northamber : AV announces partnership with One Digital Signage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 05:25am EDT

12 May 2020, Chessington, Surrey - Leading AV & IT distributor Northamber PLC, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with One Digital Signage (www.onedigitalsignage.com), the LED & LCD signage specialists.

This exclusive partnership will see Northamber and its sister company Audio Visual Material (AVM) promote and distribute One Digital Signage's LCD Digital Signage Sanitiser range to the channel.

Richard Westhead, CEO of One Digital Signage explains 'We are looking forward to working exclusively with Northamber Group to bring a unique range of products to the market at this unprecedented time. The new partnership will enable both our resellers and clients to benefit from Northamber's incredible 40 years' experience; as well as having access to their industry-leading logistics and distribution infrastructure. Now, more than ever before, it is crucial that the most effective product is available to the customer, as they begin preparations to return to their workplace in the safest manner possible. We are looking forward to further developing our already strong professional relationship with Northamber'.

Northamber's Director of AV, Peter Dosanjh said'One Digital Signage is one of the most exciting and relevant brands in the digital signage messaging space. The new distribution agreement will deliver significant benefits to our reseller's partners and we are excited to establish this partnership and look forward to the new opportunities it will bring in the future.'

'Northamber is committed to building new and innovative brands to the market with one of the UK's leading digital signage brands with a product that is fully supported by a UK warranty' added Kiel Hillier, Northamber Head of AV Product.

The LCD Digital Signage Sanitiser range is also available from our sister company Audio Visual Material (AVM).

Disclaimer

Northamber plc published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 09:24:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORTHAMBER PLC
05:25aNORTHAMBER : AV announces partnership with One Digital Signage
PU
05:00aNORTHAMBER : Introducing One Digital Signage
PU
05/04NORTHAMBER : AV announces partnership with Airtame
PU
05/04NORTHAMBER : Northa announces distribution partnership with airtame
PU
04/16NORTHAMBER PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/05NORTHAMBER : Transaction in Own Shares and Interim Dividend Timetable
PU
03/04NORTHAMBER : Interim Statement for Six Months Ended 31st December 2019
PU
02/11NORTHAMBER : sign a new distribution agreement with Vivitek
PU
02/06REPLACEMENT : Board change
PU
02/03NORTHAMBER : Completion of AVM Acquisition
PU
More news
Chart NORTHAMBER PLC
Duration : Period :
Northamber plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHAMBER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Phillips Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Phelim Henry Executive Director & Operations Director
Siva Yoganathan Secretary
Geoffrey Paul Walters Independent Non-Executive Director
Colin Mark Thompson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHAMBER PLC22.64%22
BEST BUY CO., INC-12.24%19 841
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-1.03%11 173
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-1.50%9 542
YAMADA DENKI CO., LTD.-0.97%4 088
JB HI-FI LIMITED-1.79%2 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group