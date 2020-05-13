Northamber : AV announces partnership with One Digital Signage

12 May 2020, Chessington, Surrey - Leading AV & IT distributor Northamber PLC, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with One Digital Signage (www.onedigitalsignage.com), the LED & LCD signage specialists.

This exclusive partnership will see Northamber and its sister company Audio Visual Material (AVM) promote and distribute One Digital Signage's LCD Digital Signage Sanitiser range to the channel.

Richard Westhead, CEO of One Digital Signage explains 'We are looking forward to working exclusively with Northamber Group to bring a unique range of products to the market at this unprecedented time. The new partnership will enable both our resellers and clients to benefit from Northamber's incredible 40 years' experience; as well as having access to their industry-leading logistics and distribution infrastructure. Now, more than ever before, it is crucial that the most effective product is available to the customer, as they begin preparations to return to their workplace in the safest manner possible. We are looking forward to further developing our already strong professional relationship with Northamber'.

Northamber's Director of AV, Peter Dosanjh said'One Digital Signage is one of the most exciting and relevant brands in the digital signage messaging space. The new distribution agreement will deliver significant benefits to our reseller's partners and we are excited to establish this partnership and look forward to the new opportunities it will bring in the future.'

'Northamber is committed to building new and innovative brands to the market with one of the UK's leading digital signage brands with a product that is fully supported by a UK warranty' added Kiel Hillier, Northamber Head of AV Product.

The LCD Digital Signage Sanitiser range is also available from our sister company Audio Visual Material (AVM).