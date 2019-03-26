Log in
NORTHAMBER PLC

NORTHAMBER PLC

(NAR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/26 04:00:00 am
29 GBp   --.--%
Northamber : Conceirge

03/26/2019 | 10:40am EDT

London, UK, March 2019: Leading UK value addeddistributor Northamber plc, announced today that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Concierge Displays to distribute their range of meeting room booking and management solutions within the UK.

Peter Dosanjh, Director of AV at Northamber, commented: "Concierge have brought innovation and flexibility to meeting room booking systems. Helping end users to optimise room utilisation in potentially expensive office environments can generate significant cost savings. The simple visibility of room usage combined with the administration, management and reporting tools, bring a whole new level of flexibility and control to businesses and other organisations. We are delighted to have added the Concierge Displays range to our ever expanding Audio Visual brand portfolio. Call the Northamber AV team on 0208 296 7399 or email av@northamber.com for more information or to book a demonstration".

Concierge is a flexible and easy to implement solution to the visualisation of meeting room schedules and information. Concierge not only displays what meetings are scheduled, but can also display room availability, what audio visual technology is available in each room and manage on the spot bookings or meeting room changes. Occupancy and utilisation statistics also help to optimise the efficiency of potentially expensive spaces.

Raymond Budd, UK Country Manager from Concierge Displays said "Being a part Northamber's rapidly expanding AV division brings huge advantages. Their personal approach to the reseller channel means that our products and solutions can reach a whole new audience in the UK, for both Education and Business customers. Their expertise makes it simple for resellers to engage, choose the right solution and to sell with confidence. We look forward to great successes together with the UK reseller channel".

Northamber will offer Concierge products from the beginning of April 2019.

Disclaimer

Northamber plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 14:39:08 UTC
