Northamber : Directorate Change 27th February 2019

27 February 2019

Northamber PLC

("Northamber" or the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Northamber is pleased to be able to announce the appointment of Colin Thompson as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman David Phillips said "Colin knows Northamber well, particularly as he worked in the Company from 1982 and was a director from September 1991 to January 1999. Colin is a valuable addition to our board".

Colin Mark Thompson, aged 59, is or has been in the previous 5 years, a director of the following companies:

Current directorships Former directorships

Chillstor Inc.

In accordance with the AIM Rules, the following information required to be disclosed is set out below. Other than this information, there is no further information required to be disclosed under paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

Mr Thompson owns 14,500 ordinary shares in Northamber.

