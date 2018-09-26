Log in
NORTHAMBER PLC

NORTHAMBER PLC (NAR)
Northamber : How has Google achieved ZERO employees hacked?

0
09/26/2018 | 12:16am CEST

Google recently declared in The Mail Online that NONE of its 85,000 employees had been hacked since deploying physical security keys in 2017, which protect each employee's PC and prevents hacking. Impressive stuff! They are so happy they are now selling their own security keys for $50 each so that other companies can follow suit.

What they didn't mention is they are not using their own security keys! In fact they are using Yubico's impressive YubiKey products to protect their staff.

The YubiKey range takes two factor authentication to the next level, right out of the box. Requiring users to have both a password and the physical key means that even if a PC or Mac is stolen, without the key nothing can be accessed. YubiKey supports both PC and Mac platforms as well as many of the most popular business applications. Talk to the security experts at Northamber to learn how YubiKey can protect your customers.

For more information call your account manager now or visit northamber.com/yubico

Disclaimer

Northamber plc published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 22:15:09 UTC
