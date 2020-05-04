Log in
Northamber : Northa announces distribution partnership with airtame

05/04/2020 | 05:09am EDT

4 May 2020, Chessington, Surrey - Leading AV & IT distributor Northamber AV, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Airtame (www.airtame.com), the leading wireless screen sharing and collaboration platform.

The partnership will see Northamber offer Airtame's wireless screen sharing and device management platform directly to business facilities throughout the United Kingdom.

Alongside its wireless screen sharing solution - which help schools and businesses increase productivity and engagement in meetings and classrooms - Airtame recently launched Airtame Cloud, which provides customers with one unified platform to remotely manage and monitor their Airtame devices, along with a range of digital signage features.

In operation for over forty years, Northamber is widely recognised as the longest established UK only value-added AV & IT distributor. Alongside Airtame, the company distributes products from over 80 reputable brands, including Avocor, Sharp, and Sony.

Airtame's Head of Sales EMEA, Thomas Nielsen said: "Airtame has enjoyed 200% growth in the UK since 2018, and our partnership with Northamber will continue to strengthen this positioning in the market. We're focusing on fortifying our channel-driven growth in EMEA, and look forward to reaching even more resellers in the UK."

Northamber's Director of AV, Peter Dosanjh said "Airtame is one of the most exciting brands in the wireless screen sharing and collaboration space. The new distribution agreement will deliver significant benefits to UK resellers and we are thrilled to establish this partnership and look forward to the new opportunities it will bring in the future."

"Northamber is committed to building a strong product portfolio, including a comprehensive AV offering for our customers. Our AV portfolio has now become even stronger with the introduction of some exciting disruptive brands," added Kiel Hillier, Northamber Head of AV Product.

About Airtame

Airtame offers a wireless screen sharing and collaboration platform that allows users to instantly display content from any personal device to any shared screen. The platform is used to promote interactivity and collaboration in meetings, presentations and classroom settings, as well as for digital signage in retail stores, corporate environments, conference facilities, hotels, and other venues. Airtame was launched in 2014 and has grown into a company with +100 people, and with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Copenhagen, and Budapest.

To learn more, visit airtame.com

The partnership follows a series of significant milestones for Airtame, including the recent launch of its improved Airtame Cloud platform, and the announcement of its industry-first partnership with Airserver. The company has enjoyed 100% YoY growth since its market launch in 2014.

Disclaimer

Northamber plc published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 09:08:08 UTC
