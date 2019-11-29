Northamber : Posting of Accounts 14th November 2018

14 November 2018

Northamber PLC

("Northamber" or "the Company")

Annual Report and Accounts

The Company announces that yesterday it posted to shareholders the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2018, together with the notice of the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 14 December 2018.

The Report and Accounts are also available on the Company's website, www.northamber.com.

For more information please contact:

Northamber plc 020 8296 7000 David Phillips, Executive Chairman Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser & 020 7894 7000 Broker)

Phil Davies

Michael Boot