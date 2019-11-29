Northamber : Purchase of own shares 30th November 2018

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.
30 November 2018
Northamber PLC
("Northamber" or "the Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Northamber announces that it has today purchased 25,000 ordinary shares at 29 pence per share, representing approximately 0.09 per cent. of the Company's current issued ordinary share capital. These 25,000 ordinary shares are to be held in treasury.
The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue at the date of this notice is 27,331,586 (excluding the 25,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury). The figure of 27,331,586 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
