Northamber plc

NORTHAMBER PLC

(NAR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/29 03:00:00 am
44 GBp   --.--%
Northamber : Results of AGM 14th December 2018

11/29/2019 | 06:28am EST

14 December 2018

Northamber PLC

("Northamber" or "the Company")

Result of AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions proposed were duly approved by shareholders.

For more information please contact:

Northamber plc

020 8296 7000

David Phillips, Executive Chairman

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser &

020 7894 7000

Broker)

Phil Davies

Disclaimer

Northamber plc published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 11:27:07 UTC
