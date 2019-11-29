Northamber : Results of AGM 14th December 2018

14 December 2018

Northamber PLC

("Northamber" or "the Company")

Result of AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions proposed were duly approved by shareholders.

For more information please contact: Northamber plc 020 8296 7000 David Phillips, Executive Chairman Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser & 020 7894 7000 Broker)

Phil Davies