NORTHAMBER PLC

(NAR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/05 03:00:00 am
42.5 GBp   --.--%
05:37aNORTHAMBER : and Casio announce a new distribution agreement
PU
08/12NORTHAMBER : shortlisted in AV Awards 2019
PU
07/08NORTHAMBER : announce partnership with Swivel Secure
PU
Northamber : and Casio announce a new distribution agreement

09/05/2019 | 05:37am EDT

London, September 2019: Leading UK technology distributor Northamber PLC, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Casio for the promotion and distribution of their range of Professional Projectors in the UK.

Peter Dosanjh, Director of AV at Northamber, said: "Casio is the only projector manufacturer in the UK that has a completely lamp-free range of products. Removing lamp-based projectors from the range really helps business and education customers, removing the need for lamp replacement and reducing excess heat, at the same time as removing waste mercury and excess CO2 from the environment. We are delighted to be bringing this exciting range of lamp-free projectors to the UK reseller base".

Amanda Selwesiuk, Divisional Director at Casio commented "we are delighted to be working with Northamber. Their reach into the UK's IT reseller base provides a real opportunity to ensure our unique range of lamp-free projectors are available to the widest possible audience, for both Education and Business users".
Northamber will offer Casio Projectors from the 5th September 2019.

About Casio Projectors
For over 60 years, Casio's vision has been to create and provide a brighter future for everyone. With deep expertise and a wealth of experience behind us, Casio became the first manufacturer in the world to produce laser and LED hybrid projectors in 2010 - shining a light on the benefits of mercury-free projection.

Casio's laser and LED hybrid projectors with LampFree® technology are able to deliver a light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours - bringing the benefits of better brightness, higher engagement, less maintenance and more focus on enhanced education. So, no matter what kind of teaching environment you have, there's a Casio projector to meet - and exceed - your needs.

For further information, please visit projectors.casio.co.uk

About Northamber
Northamber AV is a division of Northamber PLC, the longest established UK only IT & AV distributor, celebrating 39 years of supporting over 5,000 resellers with personal account managers, a "no voicemail" policy and industry leading product knowledge in AV, Network Solutions and Document Management.

The AV Division focusses on driving profitable growth for AV and IT resellers in the areas of Professional Displays, Projection, Audio, Video Conferencing, Visitor Management and Room Booking Systems. With excellent channel and product knowledge, combined with technical, finance, logistics and marketing support, we help to deliver workspace collaboration solutions that meet end user expectations, for our reseller partners.

Northamber also offers an enriched set of logistics, configuration, storage, installation and flexible credit services to fully support its reseller partners.

For more information, please visit www.northamber.com/av

For Casio enquires
Laura Shackleton
t: +44 20 8208 9435
Email: shackletonl@casio.co.uk

For Northamber enquiries
Northamber AV Team
Tel: +44 (0) 208 296 7399
Email: av@northamber.com

Disclaimer

Northamber plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:36:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Phillips Executive Chairman
John Phelim Henry Executive Director & Operations Director
Geoffrey Paul Walters Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHAMBER PLC44.07%14
BEST BUY COMPANY19.35%17 072
SUNING.COM CO LTD--.--%13 764
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.44.19%10 446
AARON'S, INC.46.68%4 166
YAMADA DENKI CO LTD-6.29%4 074
