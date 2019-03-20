Northamber : and Sapphire announce a new distribution agreement

London, UK, March 2019: Leading UK value added distributor Northamber plc, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Sapphire to distribute their range of projection screens and accessories within the UK.

Sapphire projection screens are highly versatile, easy to operate and suitable for almost any application including classrooms and meeting rooms, large halls and auditoriums and home use. They also come with excellent availability, 3 year warranties and are built to withstand the most demanding environments.

Peter Dosanjh, Director of AV at Northamber, said: "Sapphire provide a full range of projection screens and accessories. From the latest electric screens, ceiling mounted screens to handy mobile and portable screens for those on the move. Sapphire have a great solution for every situation and carry a full range of accessories including sound systems, lecterns and all the hardware required for installation. Sapphire provide the perfect combination with our range of projectors. Call the Northamber AV team on 0208 296 7399 or email av@northamber.com for more information or to book a demonstration".

Richard Thomas, Managing Director from Sapphire said "We are excited to be working with Northamber's expanding AV division to enable UK resellers to get the best access to our projection screens and accessories. Northamber's access to Education and SMB oriented resellers and their personal approach to the channel means that our products and solutions are easy to buy and easy to sell. We look forward to growing our UK business together".

Northamber will offer Sapphire products from the beginning of April 2019.

About Northamber

Northamber is the longest established, UK only, trade-only distributor, with over 2,500 actively trading resellers. The AIM listed company celebrated its 39th anniversary this year. Northamber prides itself on its value-add distribution model, delivering complete solutions supported by specialist sales, marketing, product and technical teams. This approach helps resellers to get the support they need to be able to sell a complete solution whilst minimising delivery, admin and other associated costs and inconveniences of dealing with multiple distributors.