NORTHAMBER PLC    NAR   GB00B2Q99X01

NORTHAMBER PLC

(NAR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/01 12:35:18 pm
45.5 GBp   --.--%
05:53pNORTHAMBER : launches Golden Tickets for InfoComm 2020.
PU
10/15INTRODUCING : The All NEW Fujitsu fi-800R
PU
10/11NORTHAMBER : NEW Avocor Logitech ALZ Series Launches
PU
Northamber : launches Golden Tickets for InfoComm 2020.

11/01/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

November 2019: Northamber PLC has announced their Golden Ticket programme, providing Resellers with the chance to win a luxury trip to InfoComm 2020 in Las Vegas. Northamber and their Audio Visual Partners will be taking the Golden Ticket winners to InfoComm in June 2020, including event entrance, flights, hotels, dining and product training.

This exciting opportunity is open to all Northamber Resellers and runs from November 1st 2019 to April 30th 2020.

Resellers purchasing the most from ATEN, AVer, Avocor, B-Tech, Casio, Kramer, Matrox, Sharp & Sony will qualify for one Northamber Golden Ticket. Resellers can win more than one Golden Ticket each.

Sales between 1st November 2019 & 30th April 2020 on the above brands qualify. For more details, minimum sales to qualify and full Ts & Cs click here.

Disclaimer

Northamber plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 21:52:01 UTC
