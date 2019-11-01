Northamber : launches Golden Tickets for InfoComm 2020.

November 2019: Northamber PLC has announced their Golden Ticket programme, providing Resellers with the chance to win a luxury trip to InfoComm 2020 in Las Vegas. Northamber and their Audio Visual Partners will be taking the Golden Ticket winners to InfoComm in June 2020, including event entrance, flights, hotels, dining and product training.

This exciting opportunity is open to all Northamber Resellers and runs from November 1st 2019 to April 30th 2020.

Resellers purchasing the most from ATEN, AVer, Avocor, B-Tech, Casio, Kramer, Matrox, Sharp & Sony will qualify for one Northamber Golden Ticket. Resellers can win more than one Golden Ticket each.

Sales between 1st November 2019 & 30th April 2020 on the above brands qualify. For more details, minimum sales to qualify and full Ts & Cs click here.