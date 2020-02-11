Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Northamber plc    NAR   GB00B2Q99X01

NORTHAMBER PLC

(NAR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/11 08:25:39 am
63.14 GBp   +0.22%
09:58aNORTHAMBER : sign a new distribution agreement with Vivitek
PU
02/06REPLACEMENT : Board change
PU
02/03NORTHAMBER : Completion of AVM Acquisition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northamber : sign a new distribution agreement with Vivitek

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 09:58am EST

Chessington, Surrey, 7th February 2020: Leading UK AV & IT distributor Northamber PLC, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Vivitek. The agreement will see Northamber promote and distribute Vivitek's range of visual display and presentation products in the UK.

Vivitek's extensive lineup of award-winning digital projectors, collaboration solutions, and digital signage devices incorporate the latest innovations and technologies to deliver superior products. Vivitek's display and collaboration solutions aim at coordinating teams and ensuring effective collaboration. From small brainstorming sessions to big board meetings, NovoConnect in combination with Vivitek's projectors offers an effective way to collaborate.

Peter Dosanjh, Director of AV at Northamber, commented: 'Vivitek is one of the leading brands in projection and collaboration technology. We are extremely excited to be working with the Vivitek team and look forward to offering our reseller partners new and innovative meeting room solutions.'

Greg Mack, Sales Manager, Vivitek UK, commented: 'Northamber's success as an IT distributor is well documented. Equally, its commitment to the opportunities presented by the growing demand for AV solutions, are reflected in the investment it has made in expanding its AV team. This development comes at a great time for Vivitek, as demand for our wide range of visual display and collaboration solutions is ever increasing in the UK. We're confident that Northamber has the skills required to help educate the market about how Vivitek's 'ecosystem' approach to AV is a true driver for enhanced collaboration and efficiency. We're thrilled to have Northamber on-side and complementing the excellent results achieved by our other channel partners, and the role they jointly play in helping Vivitek to reach even more end-users in the UK.'

Northamber will offer Vivitek from immediate effect.

Press contact: Jacqueline Smith, Marketing Manager, Northamber Plc. Email: jsh1@northamber.com

Disclaimer

Northamber plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 14:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORTHAMBER PLC
09:58aNORTHAMBER : sign a new distribution agreement with Vivitek
PU
02/06REPLACEMENT : Board change
PU
02/03NORTHAMBER : Completion of AVM Acquisition
PU
01/21NORTHAMBER : sign a new distribution agreement with Blustream
PU
01/03NORTHAMBER : Proxy Voting
PU
2019NORTHAMBER : Purchase of Warehouse Facility
PU
2019NORTHAMBER : Result of AGM
PU
2019NORTHAMBER PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019NORTHAMBER : Statement regarding David Phillips
PU
2019NORTHAMBER : Results of AGM 14th December 2018
PU
More news
Chart NORTHAMBER PLC
Duration : Period :
Northamber plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHAMBER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Phillips Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Phelim Henry Executive Director & Operations Director
Siva Yoganathan Secretary
Geoffrey Paul Walters Independent Non-Executive Director
Colin Mark Thompson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHAMBER PLC18.87%19
BEST BUY CO., INC1.03%22 540
SUNING.COM CO LTD--.--%13 300
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-1.40%11 321
TECH DATA CORPORATION0.29%5 105
VIA VAREJO S.A.0.00%4 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group