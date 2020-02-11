Northamber : sign a new distribution agreement with Vivitek

Chessington, Surrey, 7th February 2020: Leading UK AV & IT distributor Northamber PLC, announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with Vivitek. The agreement will see Northamber promote and distribute Vivitek's range of visual display and presentation products in the UK.

Vivitek's extensive lineup of award-winning digital projectors, collaboration solutions, and digital signage devices incorporate the latest innovations and technologies to deliver superior products. Vivitek's display and collaboration solutions aim at coordinating teams and ensuring effective collaboration. From small brainstorming sessions to big board meetings, NovoConnect in combination with Vivitek's projectors offers an effective way to collaborate.

Peter Dosanjh, Director of AV at Northamber, commented: 'Vivitek is one of the leading brands in projection and collaboration technology. We are extremely excited to be working with the Vivitek team and look forward to offering our reseller partners new and innovative meeting room solutions.'

Greg Mack, Sales Manager, Vivitek UK, commented: 'Northamber's success as an IT distributor is well documented. Equally, its commitment to the opportunities presented by the growing demand for AV solutions, are reflected in the investment it has made in expanding its AV team. This development comes at a great time for Vivitek, as demand for our wide range of visual display and collaboration solutions is ever increasing in the UK. We're confident that Northamber has the skills required to help educate the market about how Vivitek's 'ecosystem' approach to AV is a true driver for enhanced collaboration and efficiency. We're thrilled to have Northamber on-side and complementing the excellent results achieved by our other channel partners, and the role they jointly play in helping Vivitek to reach even more end-users in the UK.'

Northamber will offer Vivitek from immediate effect.

Press contact: Jacqueline Smith, Marketing Manager, Northamber Plc. Email: jsh1@northamber.com