Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Northbridge Industrial Services Plc    NBI   GB00B0SPFW38

NORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SERVICES PLC (NBI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/19 08:59:59 am
122 GBp   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northbridge Industrial Services : Board Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/19/2018 | 09:25am CET
RNS Number : 8938K
Northbridge Industrial Services PLC
19 December 2018

19 December 2018

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc

("Northbridge" or the "Group")

Board Appointment

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, the industrial services and rental company, is pleased toannounce the appointment of Judith Aldersey-Williams as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 January 2019.

Judith is a highly experienced Partner in the Energy practice at CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP, with a particular specialism in the Oil & Gas industry.

With 25 years' experience as a commercial lawyer in London and Aberdeen, Judithadvises energy industry clients on commercial and regulatory matters, with a particular emphasis on commercial contracts, including joint operating agreements, major infrastructure projects, gas sales agreements and supply and service contracts. Judith has a law degree from Cambridge and an LLM from Harvard.

Commenting on the appointment, Peter Harris, Chairman, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Judith to the Board. She has had a very accomplished career and brings a wealth of experience both in the energy industry and corporate law, which will be of tremendous benefit to Northbridge as we continue to grow the business as the oil industry recovers."

For further information:

Northbridge Industrial Services plc

Eric Hook, Chief Executive Officer

Iwan Phillips, Finance Director

01283 531645

Stockdale Securities Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Robert Finlay / Antonio Bossi / Henry Willcocks

020 7601 6100

Buchanan

Charles Ryland / Stephanie Watson / Catriona Flint

020 7466 5000

About Northbridge:

Northbridge Industrial Services plc hires and sells specialist industrial equipment. With offices or agents in the UK, USA, Dubai, Belgium, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, China, Brazil and South Korea, Northbridge has a global customer base. This includes utility companies, the oil and gas sector, shipping, banking, mining, construction and the public sector. The product range includes loadbanks, transformers and oil tools. Northbridge was admitted to AIM in 2006 since when it has grown by providing a high level of service, responsiveness and flexibility to customers, by the acquisition of companies in the UK, Dubai, Australia, Belgium, New Zealand and Singapore and through investing further in those acquired companies to make them more successful. Northbridge continues to seek suitable businesses for acquisition across the world.

Additional information on Judith Aldersey-Williams

Save for the information set out herein, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17, Schedule Two (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment of Judith Aldersey-Williams.

Full name

Judith Elizabeth Aldersey-Williams (nee Hudson)

Age

55

Current directorships:

CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP

Casus Omissus Limited

The Energy, Petroleum, Mineral and Natural Resources Law and Policy Education Trust


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
BOAGGGGPPUPRGMR

Disclaimer

Northbridge Industrial Services plc published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SER
09:25aNORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SERVICES : Board Appointment
PU
11/29NORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SERVICES : Result of General Meeting
PU
11/08NORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SERVICES : Acquisition and Notice of General Meeting
PU
08/07NORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SERVICES : Replacement - Grant of Options
PU
08/02NORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SERVICES : Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
06/20NORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SERVICES : Placing of 2 million shares to raise £2.5 mill..
PU
2017NORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SERVICES : Pre- Close Trading Update
PU
2017NORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SERVICES : Grant of options
PU
2017NORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SERVICES : Changes to Share Option Plans
PU
2017NORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SERVICES : Board and Operational Management Changes
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 26,1 M
EBIT 2018 -1,10 M
Net income 2018 -2,50 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 34,0 M
Chart NORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SERVICES PLC
Duration : Period :
Northbridge Industrial Services Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,72  GBP
Spread / Average Target 41%
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Ward Hook Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Robert Harris Non-Executive Chairman
Iwan Ceri Phillips Director, Secretary & Group Finance Director
Ashoni Kumar Mehta Independent Non-Executive Director
David Courtnall Marshall Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHBRIDGE INDUSTRIAL SERVICES PLC27.08%43
ABB LTD-26.32%42 730
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-25.56%9 496
ABB INDIA LTD-0.24%4 214
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC0.00%4 049
QINGDAO TGOOD ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.--.--%2 718
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.