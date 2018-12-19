Northbridge Industrial Services : Board Appointment

19 December 2018

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc

("Northbridge" or the "Group")

Board Appointment

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, the industrial services and rental company, is pleased toannounce the appointment of Judith Aldersey-Williams as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 January 2019.

Judith is a highly experienced Partner in the Energy practice at CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP, with a particular specialism in the Oil & Gas industry.

With 25 years' experience as a commercial lawyer in London and Aberdeen, Judithadvises energy industry clients on commercial and regulatory matters, with a particular emphasis on commercial contracts, including joint operating agreements, major infrastructure projects, gas sales agreements and supply and service contracts. Judith has a law degree from Cambridge and an LLM from Harvard.

Commenting on the appointment, Peter Harris, Chairman, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Judith to the Board. She has had a very accomplished career and brings a wealth of experience both in the energy industry and corporate law, which will be of tremendous benefit to Northbridge as we continue to grow the business as the oil industry recovers."

About Northbridge:

Northbridge Industrial Services plc hires and sells specialist industrial equipment. With offices or agents in the UK, USA, Dubai, Belgium, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, China, Brazil and South Korea, Northbridge has a global customer base. This includes utility companies, the oil and gas sector, shipping, banking, mining, construction and the public sector. The product range includes loadbanks, transformers and oil tools. Northbridge was admitted to AIM in 2006 since when it has grown by providing a high level of service, responsiveness and flexibility to customers, by the acquisition of companies in the UK, Dubai, Australia, Belgium, New Zealand and Singapore and through investing further in those acquired companies to make them more successful. Northbridge continues to seek suitable businesses for acquisition across the world.

Additional information on Judith Aldersey-Williams

Save for the information set out herein, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17, Schedule Two (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in respect of the appointment of Judith Aldersey-Williams.